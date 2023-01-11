Passage hold nerve in U17 CWSSL Cup to advance by beating Springfield

Springfield Ramblers 1

Passage 2

PASSAGE advanced into the next round of the CWSSL U17 Cup thanks to a narrow 2-1 win over Springfield Ramblers which was played at the Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh last Sunday afternoon.

The visitors had the ideal start to the game, finding the back of the net within the first minute when Roisin Killen managed to drive through the Springfield defence, her shot being blocked by the keeper only for Lynn Chadwick Manning to pick up from the rebound and slot the ball home from 8 yards.

Stunned by the early setback, Springfield started to come back into the game and pressed forward, keeping Passage contained in their own half in an effort to get an equalising score. Chances fell to Emma O’Shea at the far side only for her effort to be cleared away and followed by Kaytlin O’Brien’s’s 35 yard free kick which went wide.

Springfield equalised in the 13th minute when Jane Hovells corner kick fell to Noa Sanchez at the near post and she duly turned at the post and slotted the ball into the corner of the net from close range.

Springfield Ramblers who played against Passage in the CWSSL U17 Cup at the Stephen Ireland Astro in Cobh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Passage had a chance to regain the lead four minutes later, but Rita Mae Browne’s shot from an angle forced Springfield keeper Jana Rodriguez into making a diving save at the near post and she did well to hold onto Lynn’s Chadwick Manning’s effort from just outside the area barely a minute later.

Springfield’s Sanchez had a chance with a 25 yard shot which was cleared away by the Passage keeper Lucy Finlay while at the other end Rodriguez did well to gather the ball from an incoming Sarah O’Mahony as the first half concluded.

The constant rain which fell during the first half cleared in the second half as Passage looked to regain their lead with chances falling to Sarah O’Mahony, Roisin Killen and Ciara Allen within the first five minutes, with the visitors keeping Springfield in their own half and who were finding it difficult to break into the Passage half of the field.

Additional chances fell to Kara Farrell, O’Mahony and Allen before Passage got their second goal midway through the second half when Ciara Allen gathered the ball at the edge of the area and fired the ball into the top far corner giving Rodriguez no chance Springfield looked to get back into the game, Sanchez’s free kick on the edge of the area cleared by the Passage defence while Jane Hovells’s effort went wide moments later as they looked to get back on even terms.

In the end, Passage managed to play out the final few nervy minutes as play at this stage was going from end to end as the home side looked for a late equalising score, but a sigh of relief from the Passage came with the final whistle as they progressed into the next round of the competition.

Springfield Ramblers: Jana Rodriguez, Orla Leahy, Faye O’Sullivan, Kaytlin O’Brien, Amy Meekle, Natalie Moynihan, Jane Hovells, Emily Ring, Mia Freemann, Juli Shuffer, Emma O’Shea, Noa Sanchez, Christina Santz

Passage: Lucy Finlay, Tiarna Hanlon, Shannon Ryan, Sabrina Moynihan, Chloe Nolan, Kara Farrell, Rita Mae Browne, Roisin Killen, Lynn Chadwick Manning, Sarah O’Mahony, Issy O’Brien, Ciara Allen, Aroa Reilo, Natasha Watrora, Rita Helmblecht

Referee: John Corcoran.