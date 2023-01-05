All change in East Cork GAA clubs: Noel Furlong takes over Castlelyons and Peter Smith heads to Cloyne

IN East Cork the make up of a number of new look management teams of clubs chasing county championship honours have been recently confirmed.

The Killeagh hurlers, who will again line out in the Senior A championship have announced that Bryan McCarthy has taken up the role of manager/coach. The Ballymacoda native, who now resides in Killeagh, takes over from Brian Barry who stepped down following his side's six points win over Ballymartle in last season's relegation playoff.

The new manager comes with a winning record as he was at the helm of the Killeagh side that claimed Rebel Óg Premier 2 minor honours last autumn as they edged past Erin's Own in an exciting final. Interestingly club stalwarts Kieran Scully and Damien Irwin are included in an experienced backroom team.

Killeagh will be boosted by the return of a number of players who were not available last season. The overreliance on top scorer Eoghan Keniry is something they hope will change in the forthcoming campaign.

Fergus Lordan, Courcey Rovers, challenges Eoghan Keniry, Killeagh. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Glenbower men were very competitive last term, losing by just one point to Blarney, running eventual finalists Courcey Rovers to two points and beaten by four by eventual champions Fr O'Neill's.

Despite a tough group, which sees games against newly promoted Inniscarra, 2022 semi-finalists Bride Rovers and relegated Na Piarsaigh, Killeagh may be well worth keeping a close eye on come championship time.

Midleton were led to the 2013 county by Peter Smith. Picture: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Also in this grade, Peter Smith will be the new man directing operations from the Cloyne sideline. They disappointed in the knockout stages last season, falling well short against Bride Rovers. However, the new coach from Midleton is hoping that the benefit of that experience will stand to many of his young players as they embark on the new campaign.

POWER

Meanwhile, Carrigtwohill native Noel Furlong has taken over the reins of power in Castlelyons. His new charges have been in the mix in recent years, losing two Premier Intermediate finals and the 2022 semi-final. The former Cork All-Ireland winning minor manager, who was a senior selector last year, will see his side come up against Bandon, Dungourney and Ballincollig as their round-robin opponents.

Dungpurney will now ply their trade for the first time in the Premier Intermediate level following their county final win over Cloughduv. Significantly victorious team boss Martin Denny has concluded his three-year term and has stepped away from team affairs to take up a club committee role.

Dungourney have appointed from within as Alan Kelleher who was a selector will now wear the manager's bib, with James Leahy and Paul O'Reilly continuing in the roles of selectors/coaches. Former club chairperson Orla Kelleher has also joined the management team in the role of logistics coordinator.

Aghada are another club with a new look hurling management team. After guiding Lisgoold to a double county final success in 2021, Richie Lewis is back home in Rostellan as coach with his own club in the intermediate grade. Derick Whyte is the new team manager with Martin Day and PJ Hurley serving as selectors.

Aghada's championship bow will come against Aghabullogue before further challenges loom against Youghal and ironically for Lewis a renewal of acquaintances with Lisgoold, who will again be managed by Mossie O'Connell.

Meanwhile, in football Aghada's pursuit of silverware in the Premier Intermediate grade will be guided for a third successive season by Philip Moore. Well-known referee Cathal McAllister and Dougie Byrne have been named as selectors.

The bright lights of Ballynoe's facilities will have a familiar name and voice calling the shots at St Catherine's training sessions, as former Cork manager Denis Walsh is the new team boss. The Saints fell short of expectations last year in the Premier Junior grade and will be hoping to be in the mix for honours if they can negotiate through group games against St Finbarr's, Meelin and a rematch with Russell Rovers. In last year's opening group game, Rovers recorded a 2-10 to 0-10 win before going on to top group C.

In Cobh, the club's footballers team are looking forward to life in Premier Junior having won their first divisional junior title since 1988 last season. Declan O'Connell leads an unchanged backroom team that will have championship tests against St Finbarr's, Buttevant and St Michael's to negotiate. Incidentally, former Imokilly player Brendan Kearney has taken over as the club's new junior hurling manager