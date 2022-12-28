Cork GAA review: A year to remember for Dungourney

In the first two years of the new championship format in Cork, Dungourney were frustrated in their attempts to qualify for the knockout stages of the Co-op SuperStores IAHC – thankfully, 2022 would be different.

The East Cork club had Cloughduv, Douglas and Aghabullogue for company in the group stage. The city side’s second team was first up for Dungourney and they sent out a strong statement with a 4-27 to 0-7 win in Páirc Uí Rinn. Leading by 0-11 to 0-2 at half-time, the victors powered on with goals from Shane Hegarty, James Ahern, Jack Leahy and Bryan Forbes in the second period while Ryan Denny featured among the point-scorers.

With Cloughduv triumphing in the Muskerry derby, it meant that the clash of green and gold in early August would effectively be a chance to book a knockout spot with a game to spare. First-half goals from William Ahern and Mark Verling put Cloughduv in the lead and, while Dungourney drew level early in the second half, their opponents pushed four clear before Shane Hegarty’s goal left the minimum in it. It was as close as they came, though, with Cloughduv securing a 2-18 to 1-19 victory.

Victory over Douglas secured an automatic semi-final spot for them, while Dungourney faced Aghabullogue with everything on the line. Ahern’s early goal gave the Imokilly side a lead they held throughout, winning by 1-19 to 1-16 with Jack Leahy scoring 0-7 and Ryan Denny notching 0-6. They were set for a quarter-final clash with Midleton while Lisgoold, the winners of the Lower IHC in 2021, were to face Kildorrery. Sarsfields took the other semi-place along with Cloughduv, while Douglas and Meelin had to negotiate the relegation play-off – the city side won narrowly after extra time.

Dungourney's Conor Padden shoots past Cloughduv's Jason Mannix during the Co-op Superstores Cork IAHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Carrigtwohill was the venue for Dungourney’s derby clash with Midleton in the quarter-finals and, with four minutes remaining in the game, they trailed the Magpies by two points. Midleton were still in front in injury time, when Ahern popped up with a crucial goal for a 1-15 to 1-14 victory.

They carried that momentum into the semi-final against the defeated finalists of 2021, Sarsfields, scoring 10 unanswered points in the opening 23 minutes.

While Sars came back, Dungourney won by 0-18 to 1-12. Ronan Denny finished with seven points while Jack Leahy accounted for six. On the other side of the draw, Cloughduv were up against the lower IHC winners from last year, Lisgoold, and Brian Verling and Mark Walsh helped them to a commanding 0-14 to 0-6 lead.

While goals by Diarmuid Healy and Mark Hegarty helped Lisgoold to move ahead, the sides were neck and neck in the final quarter before a point by John Cronin forced extra time. Things remained tight until Brian Verling’s late goal decided matters on a scoreline of 1-29 to 3-18 after 80 minutes of hurling.

It meant a repeat of the group game, with the final taking place on October 9 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It would be a golden day for Dungourney, fittingly given the alternative jerseys they wore.

INSPIRATIONAL

They would need an inspirational performance from goalkeeper Paul Flynn, however – three times in the opening eight minutes he made good saves, from Aidan Murphy, Brian Verling and Mark Verling. Buoyed by that, Dungourney moved into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead, Jack Leahy pointing twice with John Ahern also on target. The outstanding Shane Hegarty and Denny helped them to establish a 0-6 to 0-3 advantage.

Dungourney extinguished that deficit though and Brian Verling put them ahead for the first time – Jack Leahy might have put Dungourney back in front with a goal but Conrad Crowley denied him. Even so, points from him and Hegarty – and one for Verling at the other end – left the game finely poised at 0-8 each at half-time.

Denny had the opening point of the second half before Flynn once again made an important contribution, saving from Brian Verling. Then came the game’s crucial score as Hegarty – relocated to full-forward – made an instant impact as he claimed Cormac Griffin’s delivery before being fouled for a penalty. Denny stepped up and made no mistake to open up a four-point advantage, extended to six with two Leahy frees.

Cloughduv weren’t for wilting though and replied with three points of their own, Stephen O’Donoghue with the best of them. It left a goal in it with a quarter of the game remaining and the score continued to be a buffer as two more from Leahy were answered by scores from Cormac O’Driscoll and Verling, 1-13 to 0-13 with time running out.

Ultimately, a Cloughduv goal would remain elusive as Dungourney’s defensive resolve remained strong and points from Leahy, Hegarty and Griffin gave them victory on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-13, sending them to the premier intermediate ranks.