Paudie Palmer: Patrick Horgan deserves his moment of glory like Messi in Qatar

TO begin, let us get one matter out of the way.

I hope that we never see a team leader climbing up the steps to a winning podium fitted with a shawl before being presented with the cupán.

It was a massive World Cup final, deservedly won by Argentina, but the sight of the Emir of Qatar fitting Messi with a robe prior to the trophy presentation didn’t sit well. But of course, away from the football, there was a lot about this World Cup that didn’t or shouldn’t sit well.

We also had to witness the sight of Infantino act like he was the most important person on the planet for as many minutes as he could hold on to the trophy prior to handing it over to the captain.

For a few Corkonians, the sight of Messi finally getting that elusive medal at the age of 35 provided them with hope that in 2023 when Patrick Horgan will be 35 he too will gain possession of that elusive Celtic Cross.

One for the New Year wishlist.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

While many of the citizens were preparing to view the Messi spectacle on Sunday last, the good folk at Ballygiblin were once again on the road supporting their mighty hurling team.

In Dungarvan, after a tentative beginning, they called on the reserve of experience built up over a 20-game campaign spanning just over an 18-month period to see off the challenge of the Horsewood, the Wexford Intermediate A champions.

Ballygiblin 's Darragh Flynn and Kieran Duggan after defeating Horeswood. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Next up in the All-Ireland final on January 14 in Croke Park, they will play the Easkey, the Sligo senior champions. It is and has been, some journey and when it is fully chronicled, the bumpy beginning will get a special mention.

Back in July 2021, the only pennants in the rather bare trophy cabinet marked their two Avondhu Junior A hurling championships, won in 2004 and 2018. Certainly not the kind of history that would point to two visits to Croke Park in the next 18 months.

First day out, they defeated Killavullen, but at half-time in the next round, they trailed Fermoy’s second team by 10 points. A character-forming 30-plus minutes followed, and at the last whistle, they had drawn level. They got over Araglen in the third round and now it was knockout territory.

In the quarter-final, it was touch and go against Kilshannig and they only emerged victorious after extra time. In the semi-final, they accounted for Charleville before winning their third Avondhu championship in their 66-year existence when they defeated Clyda Rovers.

There was nobody shouting from the rooftops that this north Cork outfit would invade the headspace of the greater hurling public. In hindsight, you might now wonder about the value of the lessons learned during that six-game North Cork voyage.

No doubt, we will visit again, but I think, that it is fair to say that the 2022 version is an even stronger unit than the side of 2021.

You are aware of the dual nature of the players who bring their big ball talents to the fair with Mitchelstown.

As far as I can ascertain, four returning footballers have added big-time. Lorcan Finn, at corner-back, has made a mean defence tougher still. Killian Roche has introduced a new dynamic around midfield and upfront Shane Beston and Cork footballer Cathaill O’Mahony (Pat Ryan, please don’t take him!) have made several contributions to the scoreboard.

By the way, the idle chat suggests Brian Hayes, who has declared for the Cork hurlers, wanted to live the life of a dual player in red. In reality, it's not practical anymore.

In the aftermath of Ballygiblin’s victory over Horeswood the coach Ronan Dwane informed the team that they could now enjoy the festivities, and that preparations for the Croke Park onslaught would recommence on Wednesday, December 28.

Ballygiblin manager Ronan Dwane. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

I am led to believe that a number of the backup team and possibly a number of the players could experience withdrawal symptoms during this nine-day period.

Tuesday night and other night training had become such an integral part of their existence, that the down period may be a challenge.

ONLY LOSS

But what an introduction to the new year awaits all who are associated with jersey, a trip to Croker and a chance, if you wish, to atone for the one-point defeat to Mooncoin in last year’s decider. It marked the only loss in the 21-game championship trip.

A sizeable number of this club would have an attachment to the world of farming and a mid-January date for a final is ideal.

Regardless of the result, they will have a week or so to celebrate or grieve prior to the busy calving period which begins at the end of January. Sometime I wonder if, in a few years calving periods will be consigned to history such is the clamour to reduce the nation's herd to comply with the climate action bill...

After the date with destiny in the big smoke, championship 2023 will be the next focus and provided injuries and immigration can be kept at bay, I think this new hurling force, will cope admirably in their new habitat, the intermediate A grade.

They are in a group with Cloughduv and the second teams of Douglas and Midleton; don’t be surprised if they will be one of the two teams to qualify knockout stages and after that, well you would never know.

