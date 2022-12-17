Cork GAA legend Jimmy Barry Murphy wins RTE Hall of Fame award

JIMMY Barry Murphy was a popular choice for the RTE Sports Awards Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

The Leeside legend won it all for St Finbarr's and Cork, as a player and manager, and is a still a prominent figure in Rebel county for his work with the greyhound industry at Curraheen Park and was a selector with the Barrs county-winning minor hurlers in 2020.

Cork's Billy Coleman and Sonia O'Sullivan were previously inducted into the RTE Sports Hall of Fame which also includes GAA icons Mick O'Dwyer and Henry Shefflin.

Cork's Jacqui Hurley was one of the presenters with rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy nominated for Team of the Year with Margaret Cremen also interviewed on the night.

Recently Roy Keane cited JBM as one of his idols on Sky Sports: "Growing up in Ireland, the GAA was a big part of my life, hurling. Watching Jimmy Barry-Murphy playing for Cork, brilliant sportsman."

Cork manager Jimmy Barry-Murphy celebrates in 1999. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Keane featured in a clip on RTE while Tipp's Nicky English and Glen Rovers' Seanie McGrath were among those explaining the impact Barry Murphy had to RTE.

JBM's honours included five senior hurling All-Irelands and a football title as a player as well as guiding Cork to glory in 1999 and coming within an injury-time point from doing the same in 2013.

The 68-year-old's family were steeped in GAA, his uncle Dinny Barry-Murphy landing four All-Irelands and captaining Cork before him.

His tally of 10 Munster medals – two separate five-in-a-rows – is matched only by Tipperary’s John Doyle. There were also two Munster football medals. He has four club All-Irelands with the Barrs, two in hurling and two in football, with a total of 10 county senior medals won.