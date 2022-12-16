Club legend Seamus Hayes takes over as Carbery Rangers boss

SEAMUS Hayes has been appointed as the manager of the Carbery Rangers senior footballers for the 2023 season.

Seamus who enjoyed a decorated career with his beloved club which included winning county titles in the junior, intermediate, and senior championship grades has succeeded Declan Hayes.

Club member John Murphy who played with Seamus over many years said he ‘epitomises’ everything that is good about Carbery Rangers GAA Club.

“I am not surprised by this appointment. He epitomises everything that is associated with the club. As a former player with a strong love for the club this was always going to happen at some stage,” he said.

Hayes who was involved with the UCC Fresher A football team this year brings great leadership to the role.

“His biggest task will probably be replacing himself as a player. I played for many years with Seamus.

He had that bit of flash, that bit of strength, and great leadership qualities. Even from a young age, he always showed great leadership on the pitch.”

Murphy is hoping the appointment of Seamus will help to ‘galvanise’ his younger brother John into continuing to play with the senior football team.

“If John had any doubts about playing senior next year, this will certainly galvanise him into returning. John and Seamus have enjoyed so much success together and I would imagine John will be hoping to help his older brother achieve more success as a manager.”

He has no doubts that despite Seamus only recently turning 40, he will have the instant respect of all the players.

“Seamus is the type of guy that both young and old players look up to. The young players would have aspired to be like him, and the older players would have huge respect for him. There is no fear of Seamus going in at such a relatively young age and having only recently retired.

“All the young players in the club always looked up to Seamus given all his achievements. He is a good communicator. He is good with young people. He knows the game. He was a fantastic player. He achieved everything as a player and hopefully, he can carry that on to management now. I am certain that every player will enjoy working with him,” he added.

Carbery Rangers have been drawn in a tough premier senior football championship group for next season which also features Castlehaven, Clonakilty, and Valley Rovers.

“Every year brings new challenges. I’m sure Seamus will have the lads in good order going into the championship. He relished big games as a player and I’m sure he will relish them as a manager.”