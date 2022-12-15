Shane Ronayne steps down as Mourneabbey manager

Shane Ronayne has confirmed that he has stepped down as Mourneabbey senior ladies football manager.

Shane has been involved with the club for nine years and last year he combined managing Mourneabbey with the Cork senior ladies football side.

But he has now decided to step aside from his role with Mourneabbey after leading them to the most successful time in the club’s history.

During his tenure they won eight senior Cork championships, seven Munster championships and two All-Ireland senior titles.

Announcing his decision Shane said: “It has been one of the best experiences of my life and the friendships I made with the players, parents, club members and community of Mourneabbey will last forever.

“Even though I came in from Mitchelstown I was never treated as an outsider and was always made to feel welcome by all involved.

“We have enjoyed some great success along the way and that is a testament to the players and their attitude. Their dedication to the club is beyond words and it was very emotional when I told them I was stepping down.

“I always felt that last season was going to be my last and knew it was going to be a challenge to combine it with the Cork job. I only came back to Mourneabbey training sessions after Cork lost out in the All-Ireland series and wanted to give the club championship a go.

“But it’s the right time for me to step away and I think for the players to have a new voice will only bring them on again. They are a superb bunch and have some great young players coming through and there is no doubt the future is bright for Mourneabbey.

“For me all I can say is a massive thank you to all who have helped along this journey and as I said at the start it was one of the best experiences of my life,” concluded Shane.