Thomas Gould: Strong underage work will pay off in challenging times for St Vincent's

THOMAS Gould recently stepped down as chairperson of St Vincent’s Hurling and Football club after serving ten years in the role.

Gould, who also serves as a Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, said it was always an ‘ambition’ to serve as chairperson of his beloved local club.

“It was always an ambition of mine to be the chairperson of the senior club, but I had not planned to take up the role as early as I did. At the 2012 AGM, we could not fill the position and I reluctantly agreed to take the position. I sincerely want to thank my wife Michelle and my daughters Aoife and Orlaith. I’d like to thank them for their understanding and patience. I am proud of the work I have done and what the club has achieved under my tenure. I hope that I played a part in stabilising and securing the future of Cumann Uinsinn Naofa,” he said.

Outgoing St Vincent's chairperson Thomas Gould with William Leahy, and William McCarthy, right, the new chair.

William McCarthy has succeeded him as the chairperson of the northside club.

“William has given his life to the club and is instrumental in the success and development of the club. I want to thank William McCarthy for his unwavering support and his love of the club. We’re lucky to have a man like William McCarthy in our club.”

The outgoing chairperson said this year represented a ‘mixed’ year for the club, both on and off the pitch.

Blake Murphy, Cork senior footballer with his brother Ajay and their father John Paul at the St Vincent's GAA club. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“2022 was a mixed year for the club. A huge positive was the clearing of the debt of the club mortgage. This is a great achievement for the club and the senior committee.

"Unfortunately, the games side of the club was disappointing with relegation from the premier intermediate football grade and the hurlers not reaching the heights we did in 2021.

“It was a very challenging year on the field. Our premier intermediate footballers losing their status was a major disappointment for the club and especially the players and management team. We were unlucky not to beat Naomh Abán in the relegation playoff.

"I would like to wish John Paul Murphy the very best of luck as incoming intermediate football manager for the season ahead,” he added.

Gould said the recent decision by the GAA to abolish a number of playing grades has been a ‘disaster’ for the club.

The decision by the GAA to abolish the U16, U18, and U21 grades has been one of the worst decisions ever made. Expecting players who come out of U17 competitions to go to adult teams shows a complete lack of understanding of the physicality required to compete at the adult level.

"This has been a disaster for St Vincent’s with many of our players aged between 18 and 21 lost to the club. The GAA should be trying to provide games for players, especially at minor level. Unfortunately, it seems the Association is catering more for elite players to the detriment of ordinary club players.

“We have very talented and committed players coming through at underage which is certainly a huge positive for the future of the club,” said the former chairperson.

“Our underage have had tremendous success winning eight trophies; three at U17 level, five at U15 level, and one at the U13 grade. It would be remiss of me not to mention the great support from parents and families with the underage teams. That is something we need to build again, the special bond between the club and the community. Under the guidance of Wayne Murphy and Richard Price, the underage club is doing brilliant work.”

St Vincent's Ryan Fielding wins possession under pressure from Passage's Graham Carroll. Picture: David Keane.

Gould, who has served in several coaching and administrative roles with Vincent’s, said a number of development jobs were carried out on Páirc Uinsinn during this year.

“We saw the erection of a new electronic scoreboard. We have also significantly invested in upgrading and carrying our repairs to our pitches to ensure they are at the highest standard. We have done everything to ensure that our players will have the best playing surfaces for the year ahead.

"Another major positive for the club is the preliminary works for the hurling wall have started. It is hoped that it will be completed in the next few weeks.”

He said the club faces ‘huge’ challenges with the rising costs involved in running the GAA club.

“The club faces huge challenges with the cost of running a complex as big as ours. This includes affiliation and insurance costs, running teams, strength and conditioning, physios, medical expenses, and equipment.

We need to do more to source funding to cover the costs to ensure we compete at the highest level and have the highest standards for our club members and players.”

Gould is confident St Vincent’s Hurling and Football Club has a positive future.

“With the great work being done at underage and with young talented players coming through, it gives great hope for the future. Clearing the club mortgage has been a huge achievement for the management committee. It gives me great solace to hand over the reins knowing that the worry of this will not rest with the incoming committee.

“The provision of the hurling wall was always something I wanted to accomplish. I look forward to seeing teams benefitting from this. I see a positive future."