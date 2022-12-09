St Colman's College edge out Midleton CBS in U16 Schools Hurling cracker

St Colman’s College, Fermoy 3-18 Midleton CBS 3-15

AN clinical performance from Fionn Lardner guided St Colman’s College, Fermoy past Midleton CBS in the Cork Post-Primary Schools U16 A hurling championship final on Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s 4G pitch on Friday afternoon.

Lardner finished up with 0-12 and was extremely accurate from frees but he also played a key role in other scores in a real team performance.

St Colman’s made the best start possible with a goal after two minutes through Tadhg McCarthy following a driving run. Midleton CBS replied with two quick points from a Fionn Daly free and a Peter Barrett effort, but St Colman’s were able to keep their opposition at arm’s length for the next ten minutes. The North Cork outfit led 1-6 to 0-4 after the first quarter.

St Colman’s College players Tadhg McCarthy, Jack Counihan and Cathal Kenny putting pressure on Senan Carroll, Midleton CBS. Picture: Dan Linehan

Midleton CBS got back into the game with a vital goal, Daly was quickest to react to the bouncing ball and the latter pulled on the ball to give the goalkeeper no chance from close-range. Midleton CBS hit four of the next six points to level the game, with Daly integral in the fightback.

Colman’s netted their second goal five minutes before the break, as David Barry got on the end of a Denis Riordan long ball. Midleton CBS landed three white flags on the trot, Daly (2) and an Adam Lee point, as the teams were deadlocked at the break: 2-8 to 1-11.

In a cracking second half, the winners led 2-12 to 1-14 after 43 minutes, before there were two goals in a minute. John Temple with the St Colman’s goal, quickly followed by a Lee green flag for the beaten team. Nine minutes later, Midleton CBS sub Cathal Seymour billowed the back of the net to push his team two points clear.

That was as good as it got for them, as the winners landed six of the remaining seven points to clinch the trophy.

St Colman’s College team defeated Midleton CBS in the Cork Post Primary Schools U16A hurling final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Dan Linehan

Scorers for St Colman’s College, Fermoy: F Lardner 0-12 (0-10 f), J Temple 1-2, T McCarthy 1-1, D Barry 1-0, D Riordan 0-2, D Hickey 0-1.

Midleton CBS: F Daly 1-7 (0-5 f), A Lee 1-3, C Seymour 1-1, J Devoy, P Barrett 0-2 each.

ST COLMAN'S: T Corcoran (Ballyduff, Waterford); B Ryan (Watergrasshill), T O’Riordan (Bride Rovers), K Watts (Kilworth); C Kenny (Ballyduff, Waterford), R Donovan (Fermoy), B Keohane (Fermoy); J Counihan (Watergrasshill), D Riordan (Kilworth); T McCarthy (Watergrasshill), D Hickey (Ballyduff, Waterford), J Temple (St Catherine’s); A Lardner (Castlelyons), F Lardner (c, Fermoy), D Barry (Watergrasshill).

Subs: D Fitzgerald (Bride Rovers) for K Watts (h-t), C Barry (Bride Rovers) for J Counihan (36), C O’Riordan (Bride Rovers) for C Kenny (47).

MIDLETON CBS: C Finn (Midleton); D Heavin (St Colman’s), S Murtagh (St Colman’s), C Morgan (Kiltha Óg); S Carroll (Midleton), J Hogan (Midleton), M Pedley (Midleton); M McSweeney (j-c, Midleton), C Deane (Killeagh); F Daly (Kiltha Óg), A Lee (St Colman’s), J Devoy (Aghada); P Barrett (j-c, Midleton), E Cashman (Kiltha Óg), J Coleman (Lisgoold).

Subs: C Seymour for J Coleman (h-t), S Ring (Carrigtwohill) for M Pedley (41), D Murphy (Lisgoold) for E Cashman (55).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).