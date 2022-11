Kildorrery 2-8 Millstreet 1-9

THE last adult camogie championship final of the season saw Kildorrery crowned SE Systems Junior 13-a-side champions as they overcame Millstreet in a close contest on the Bishopstown 4G pitch recently.

Conditions were challenging for both sides. A strong wind and heavy rain made it hard on everyone.

The sides had met previously in the group stages where Millstreet came out winners and this time it went right down to the wire as both sides battled to take the title.

Millstreet played with the wind in the opening half and were first on the scoreboard with a Kate O’Keeffe point, but Kildorrey settled quickly with a Sally McCarthy goal, McCarthy then followed up with a 45.

Kildorrery kept the pressure on and added to their tally with an Aoife Noonan point to help open up a four-point lead.

Millstreet didn’t panic and worked their way back to within a point with three points without reply from O’Keeffe.

Then 20 minutes in Kildorrey grabbed their second goal with Ciara Palmer blocking down a clearance before finishing to the net to break the Millstreet momentum just as they were beginning to gain a grip on proceedings.

Kildorrery battled to extend their lead and a Judy McCarthy point put them five points clear.

As half-time approached, Millstreet won a 20m free and it took a superb save and clearance from Aoife Hennessy to deny them a goal and it was Kildorrey who led 2-4 to 0-4 at the break.

Millstreet were against the elements but made a great start to the second half as they cut the deficit with a quick Ellen Cronin point and an O’Keeffe goal.

McCarthy steadied Kildorrey but Millstreet hit another purple patch. Three points in a row from O’Keeffe made it 1-9 to 2-5.

A McCarthy free levelled matters before she put Kildorrey a point clear.

Neither side was giving an inch as they battled for possession and as the game entered injury-time Kildorrey won a free which McCarthy converted.

Scorers for Kildorrery: S McCarthy 1-6 (0-4 f, 0-1 45), C Palmer 1-0, A Noonan, J McCarthy 0-1 each.

Millstreet: K O'Keeffe 1-8, E Cronin 0-1.

KILDORRERY: A Hennessy; L Hanley, S Coughlan; N Mullins, E O’Connor, F O’Flynn; A Keating, J McCarthy; K Barry, S McCarthy, A Noonan; O Quaid, C Palmer.

MILLSTREET: L Corcoran; C Brophy, E Lawlor; E Cronin, B Moynihan, M Morley; U Buckley, K O Connor; C Murphy, A Barry, D Murphy; K O’Keeffe, F Hurley.

Subs: C Collins for U Buckley, C O’Keeffe for D Murphy, O O’Leary for A Barry.