Ringmahon Rangers open new astro facility catering for 600 members

IT was another stepping stone in the development and progression of Ringmahon football club as Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opened their new state-of-the-art astro pitch last weekend.

A proud moment for chairman Paul Higgins who led the ceremony that was attended by a huge crowd that included the President of the FAI Gerry McAnaney. Here he tells us about the ceremony and what the new facility will mean for the club.

“The New Astro turf facility is going to benefit this club immensely and for our senior team not having to train externally from the club will benefit everyone,”

"We hope it will help to attract and encourage young boys and girls to the club to participate in sport for many years to come, something we are proud of as a club.

“We are privileged to have An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Gerry McAnaney in attendance today to officially open the new top-class sporting facility on the completion of the 9 v 9 astroturf. Micheal and his staff have been a great help to the football club over recent years and Mary Rose Desmond played a key part in our applications for sports capital grants over recent seasons also. For that we thank both of them.

“For me, on behalf of the football club, it is a massive privilege to see this facility because in my eyes and the eyes of many, Ringmahon Rangers is a standard bearer in Cork football for many football clubs. The passion, care and attention giving to the kids of this football club is second to none and I would like to take this opportunity to thanks all the volunteers and coaches, CE workers and everyone who makes it possible.

Without these people no football club would survive. Our underage committee and academy, the work doesn’t go unnoticed thank you. To our groundsmen Tony O’Connell and his team thank you.

“We set about this project many years ago and a dream became a reality when Premier Pitch’s delivery to us much sought-after astro turf facility in late August of this year. Adrian and all his crew done unbelievable work throughout the months on site. Massive thanks to our own lads who spent many hours on the grounds helping out in any way they could Tony O’Connell deserves massive praise in this.

“The project itself passed through many hands in the football club over the years Keith Harrington, Kieran Brett are a few to mention. For me today I’m the lucky one to be chairman at this fantastic and exciting time for the football club but without the work of past chairmen in Vincent Noonan and Conor Brett none of this today would be possible.

TROJAN WORK

"The recent times and the real driving forces of the astroturf getting over the line were Tony O’Donnell and Conor Brett who put in endless hours of unseen trojan work. Tony invested many hours dealing with grants Adrian and premier pitches and always looking for the right thing for the football club, for this we thank Tony, Conor and Vince.

Micheál Martin pictured with Ringmahon Rangers members and officials. Picture: Doug Minihane

“The new facilities would not be possible without the help of a number of bodies and for this we thank the following Cork City Council and Stephen Scully for their assistance in all matters and their commitments to the football club in terms of grants and planning applications.

“And the Department of Sport and Tourism for their sports capital allocation in the last two rounds of grants without this all of this would not be possible we hope we made you proud of the work we done.

“The Munster Senior League who has very generously supported our project in recent years and have had many a final in Ringmahon Park as a result. Our main sponsor of the football club Ray O’Mahony of the Red Cove Inn who in now coming into his 21 years with the football club, Ray is without doubt one of a kind the club has never been left wanting by Ray and the staff. Ray doesn’t get the recognition he deserves but we feel No words will do Ray justice and we would like to say thank you.

“Mahon Point and Justin Young are the Clubs Academy sponsor and have been great addition to the club. We are 15 months into the deal and we hope it will continue for a very long time.

COMMUNITY

“From my own perspective the new facility although giving me a headache on more than one occasion has been unbelievable addition to the football club, we are now catering for over 600 members in the club with the most being from our own community. The togetherness in the community is key to use as a football club and we have ventured out into the community to invites schools and other sporting originations into use the facilities as we had to do ourselves for many a year. We have Cork Schoolboys and Cork Youth league interleague teams training here weekly, Cork City Women’s and Academy teams and St Michaels Girls GAA team.

“As a football club we don’t stop here this is only the beginning of striving to improve further with a few projects we would like to complete floodlighting and fencing pitches, NTA and cark Park while also hoping to replace our 7 v7 surface and install new LED Floodlighting."

Exciting times for the club.