Roy Keane on Qatar: 'World Cup shouldn't be here, the way they treat migrant workers, gay people...'

CORK soccer legend Roy Keane has blasted FIFA's decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Man United and Ireland midfield star is famous for pulling no punches as a pundit and hit out at the country's treatment of migrant workers, the LGBTQ community and other human rights issues.

Keane was on duty for ITV ahead of Tuesday morning's Argentina v Saudi Arabia group game on the third day of the controversial tournament in Qatar.

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

"The World Cup shouldn’t be here. It shouldn’t be here. It’s been mentioned about corruption regarding FIFA, the way they treat migrant workers, gay people. That’s great that it’s been brought up they shouldn’t have the World Cup here.

You can’t treat people like that.

"We all love football, we all love soccer and we’re on about spreading the game but just to dismiss human rights, forgetting it because there’s a football tournament isn’t right, it shouldn’t be here.

"We’re talking about common decency, how you treat people. Let’s get back to basics, treating people with decency, you’ve got to start and finish with that."