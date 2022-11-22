Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 10:59

Roy Keane on Qatar: 'World Cup shouldn't be here, the way they treat migrant workers, gay people...'

'We’re talking about common decency, how you treat people. Let’s get back to basics, treating people with decency, you’ve got to start and finish with that'
Roy Keane on Qatar: 'World Cup shouldn't be here, the way they treat migrant workers, gay people...'

Roy Keane on commentary duty. Picture: Nick Potts via Getty Images

Eamonn Murphy

CORK soccer legend Roy Keane has blasted FIFA's decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Man United and Ireland midfield star is famous for pulling no punches as a pundit and hit out at the country's treatment of migrant workers, the LGBTQ community and other human rights issues.

Keane was on duty for ITV ahead of Tuesday morning's Argentina v Saudi Arabia group game on the third day of the controversial tournament in Qatar.

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.
Argentina's Lionel Messi scores. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

"The World Cup shouldn’t be here. It shouldn’t be here. It’s been mentioned about corruption regarding FIFA, the way they treat migrant workers, gay people. That’s great that it’s been brought up they shouldn’t have the World Cup here.

You can’t treat people like that. 

"We all love football, we all love soccer and we’re on about spreading the game but just to dismiss human rights, forgetting it because there’s a football tournament isn’t right, it shouldn’t be here.

"We’re talking about common decency, how you treat people. Let’s get back to basics, treating people with decency, you’ve got to start and finish with that."

Read More

Cobh Ramblers celebrate centenary in style with Roy Keane in the spotlight

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Norway - International Friendly Norway score late to cancel out Alan Browne's strike for Ireland at the Aviva
Cork City board propose acceptance of Dermot Usher takeover bid Cork City board propose acceptance of Dermot Usher takeover bid
Maradona Hand of God ball auction The Longshot: Is it now time for a truly Messi ending?
cork soccer
<p>Ballyea’s Martin O’Leary with Ciaran Doolan of St Finbarr’s post-game. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Evan Treacy/INPHO</span></p>

'There's not a dirty stroke in Conor Cahalane, he plays hard, he plays tough...'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more