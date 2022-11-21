Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 14:20

Cork darts: Quinlans straight into the CDO last four 

Four teams will go into the quarter-finals with another side to join Quinlans in the semis
Cork darts: Quinlans straight into the CDO last four 

Cork Darts: The Groves team 1 who take on their second squad tonight in search of a semi-final spot in the CDO Premier Division: Dean Meighan, Robert O’Donovan, Steven Lynch, Jerry Coughlan and Martin Dineen. Picture: Mark Farrell

Frank Goulding

THE final series of games in the race for qualifying to compete in the quarter-finals of the Cork Darts Organisation will be played tonight with just one definite team qualified.

Quinlans 2, who have completed their series of games and have accumulated 35 points, now cannot be caught and they will go through to compete in the semi-finals with one more team to join them there at that stage while the next four teams will qualify to take part in the quarter-finals.

Groves 1, who have 21 points, will take on the Groves 2 tonight and Groves team 2 will only have pride to fight for as they sit on a lowly 11 points and joint bottom.

But they can definitely influence the sequence of teams who are higher in the standings with a good performance.

Joshua Tree, who sit just one point behind the Groves 1 on 20 points, must travel away to Ma Dullea’s.

The Josh will need to perform impressively to claim a semi-final place while Ma Dulleas themselves are looking to make the top six and a quarter-final spot they will need to improve substantially on their current 15 points and this encounter has all the makings of a real live match of the day clash.

Cow Bar, who sit on 18 points, play host to the Top of the Hill and the Cow will certainly be eyeing at least a quarter-final spot but will also be alive to any disaster that may happen to the sides above them that could allow them to slip in for a semi-final place unlikely though that maybe.

Quinlans 1 who currently sit in the sixth and final qualifying quarter-final spot on 15 points will entertain the Riverstown Inn who are just one point behind them and the object in this clash is a win for either side to make the quarter-finals.

Mathematically none of the teams in the CDO Premier Division are out of the race to qualify for the knockout stages of the league.

But it would certainly take some outrageous results to see this occur, but a race is not won until it has been run to a conclusion.

The quarter-finals of the Premier division will be played on Monday next at the Groves with a 9.15 start.

This coming Friday night the annual Cork Darts Organisation open charity shield singles championship will be staged at the Joshua Tree on Blarney Street.

Entries will only be accepted at the Joshua Tree until 9pm on Friday night.

Furthermore, entries will only be taken from players who are present at the venue at the time of entering the competition and definitely no pre-registrations accepted. Entry fee per player is €10 with first games called at 9.30pm sharp.

Read More

Cork Youth Darts squad honoured at City Hall

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Norway - International Friendly Norway score late to cancel out Alan Browne's strike for Ireland at the Aviva
Cork City board propose acceptance of Dermot Usher takeover bid Cork City board propose acceptance of Dermot Usher takeover bid
Maradona Hand of God ball auction The Longshot: Is it now time for a truly Messi ending?
cork dartsother sports
<p>Ballyea’s Martin O’Leary with Ciaran Doolan of St Finbarr’s post-game. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Evan Treacy/INPHO</span> </p>

'There's not a dirty stroke in Conor Cahalane, he plays hard, he plays tough...'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more