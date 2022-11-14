Cork Youth Darts squad honoured at City Hall

THE Cork Darts Organisation Men’s Premier Players Individual League will be brought to a conclusion at the Groves Lounge in Dublin Street, Blackpool on Friday.

Sixteen players have come through from their respective groups in which they competed on a round-robin sets and legs format at the Groves last Friday and only three previous winners of the individual league made it through the qualifying rounds.

Six-time premier individual league champion Damien O’Driscoll, who will be there, had his last win back in 2016 while also in the field is 2013 champion Declan Gostl who won it as an invited B player in 2013.

The last winner of the championship, in 2019, and defending champion is Ciarán Teehan who took the honours just prior to the pandemic and the shutdown of the sport for a considerable time.

Action at the Groves will get underway at 9pm with the draw for the opening round of knockout games timed for 8.30pm.

The Cork Darts Organisation Charity Shield Open Singles Championship will be held again at the Joshua Tree on Friday, November 25 with first darts on the oche at 9.30pm sharp.

Any players who wish to enter this open singles competition must present themselves in person at the venue on the night for registration which closes at 9pm sharp, with the draw following and first games will be called at 9.30pm.

RECEPTION

Cork youth darts were invited to a reception by Ardmhéara Deirdre Forde and deputising on behalf of thre Lord Mayor Deidre Forde was Cllr Thomas Moloney who gave them a very warm welcome following from the tremendous success that the youths have achieved at various competitions and championships around Ireland over the past few months.

Speaking about the invitation to City Hall, Cork Youth Darts PRO Mark Farrell said that Cllr Moloney was fantastic to all that were present and took as much time with each and every youth in the City Hall Chambers for the book signing.

All at CYD are thankful to Cllr Moloney for his kindness, Farrell went on to say, and his words of support and the time he took out to host us. We are very grateful for the invite to the chambers it won’t be forgotten.

Farrell went on to say that it was all about coming together, meeting and making friends, and of course, the game of darts; it’s what brings us all together at events and occasions that create life-long memories.

And success doesn’t come without preparation, hard work and dedication and Cork Youth Darts are very proud of what has been achieved to date, we were proud to show off our silverware at City Hall.