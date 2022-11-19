MSL soccer: Cian Leonard scores twice as Rockmount advance in FAI Intermediate Cup

An early setback for the hosts only got worse seven minutes later as Rockmount scored a fantastic team goal. Luke Casey picked up possession on the left and, with the outside of his left foot, curled the ball in behind the Carrigaline defence to Nathan Broderick on the right side of the penalty area; he quickly turned the ball into Leonard who scored from close range.
Midway through the half, they did create an opening; Jamie Moore got on the end of a pass in behind Rockmount’s defence, but his effort inside the penalty area lacked power and keeper Sean Fitzgerald saved easily.