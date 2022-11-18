Cork City captain Cian Coleman will lead the Rebel Army again next season

CORK City captain Cian Coleman has signed back with the Rebel Army for 2023.

The 25-year-old made 26 league appearances last year for his club and he helped them win the First Division title, along with promotion to the top flight of Irish football.

Coleman is one of the most versatile players at City as he can play as a midfielder and defender, and he can score goals.

One of his most famous this year was scoring a late winner against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

He told the club’s media team: “I am really pleased to have signed back again for another season. We had a brilliant season last season; getting promoted back to the Premier Division was the target for all of us and we know that is where this club belongs, so we were delighted to achieve that.

"For myself, personally, as a Corkman, it was an honour to captain the team all season and to lift the league trophy was a moment I will never forget.

“We are looking forward to being back in the Premier Division again. The crowds we had at Turner’s Cross, and away from home, all year were fantastic, and there will be some massive games at the Cross next year, so I’m sure the fans will be out again in their numbers. I can’t wait for next season!”

DNA

City boss Colin Healy added: “I am very pleased that Cian has signed back again for next year. He has been a big part of what we have done over the last couple of years and has been a real leader in the group.

He has been a really good captain for us, he’s a Cork lad who came up through the academy and he really understands what it means to play for the club."

Coleman has become an integral part of the club’s DNA, a story going back to his days with the U19s. In 2016 he was on the City team that won the Enda McGuill Cup by beating St Patrick’s Athletic 1-0 at Turner’s Cross.

The Rebel Army also went their whole league season unbeaten and they became the first Irish team to win a round in the UEFA Youth League. City and Coleman beat HJK Helsinki 1-0 on aggregate and they were narrowly beaten by Italian giants AS Roma in the next phase of the competition.

Coleman left the club at the end of that season and he joined Cobh Ramblers in the First Division. He spent one season in East Cork before moving to Limerick FC and St Patrick’s Athletic.

Coleman returned to Turner’s Cross for the 2020 season and he has established himself as the leader of a new generation of footballers on Leeside.