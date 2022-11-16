Cork hurling showdown: Two Rebel legends left in Battle of the Bridge 

You have voted and reduced the original list of 32 gifted city hurlers to a terrific semi-final line-up of Tom Cashman, Charlie McCarthy, Gerald McCarthy and Wayne Sherlock. Incredible players every one of them but that meant Patrick Horgan and Jimmy Barry-Murphy missed out when the count concluded for the quarter-finals; those amazing forwards would have been two of the strongest candidates to be crowned the overall winner.
They were eliminated however, as were Wayne Sherlock and Charlie McCarthy earlier this week, which means Tom Cash and Gerald Mac are pitted together in Friday's final.
The Echo pitched some of Cork’s finest hurling stars from the northside and southside of the city together for a series of fun head-to-head battles on EchoLive.ie over the last few weeks and the four remaining are also from the southside.
Gerald McCarthy beat Wayne Sherlock.
How did we decide who was eligible? This is Cork we’re talking about, not just your run-of-the-mill county, so even shortening it to a list of 32 candidates was a challenge for The Echo crew. We gave John Horgan (northside) and Denis Hurley (southside) the last word on the 16 hurlers picked from each side of the river.
Wayne Sherlock (Blackrock) beat Denis Coughlan (Glen Rovers).
Gerald McCarthy (St Finbarr's) beat Seán Óg Ó hAilpín (Na Piarsaigh).
Charlie McCarthy (St Finbarr's) beat Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers).
Tom Cashman (Blackrock) beat Jimmy Barry-Murphy (St Finbarr's).