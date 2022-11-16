Cork lose on penalties in cracking FAI girls U12 inter-league tie to Waterford

Cork 1

Waterford 1

(Waterford win 3-1 on penalties)

THE Cork CWSSL team paid the penalty by losing a decisive shoot out to Waterford in the SFAI Under 12 Inter League on the all-weather pitch at Mayfield last Sunday afternoon after the teams finished 1 -1 in a thrilling and face paced game.

The game attracted a large number of supporters from both sides who witnessed a cracking game from start to finish with some exceptional individual skills being shown even at this young age.

Waterford had the dream start to the match when Isobella Doyle found herself in the area and sent the ball into the corner of the Cork net for the opening score.

Cork, stunned by the early setback, started to come forward looking for an equaliser but were faced with a solid Waterford defence, and although Cork won a number of corners, they couldn’t get the all-important score and were being frustrated by a Waterford defence.

Waterford had another chance on goal after a good promising move forward in the 17th minute, finishing off with Aoife Malone’s effort from 15 yards going just wide. Two minutes later Cork almost equalised when Anna Carey’s powerful shot from the edge of the area crashed off the crossbar and was subsequently cleared by the Waterford defence.

Play was now going from end to end as both teams were attempting to trying to break through each other's back line.

Referee Pat Cronin pictured with Waterford captain Leah Farrell and Cork captain Tara Twomey prior to the SFAI U12 Inter league match at Mayfield. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork had two good chances within moments of each other in the 22nd minute when Chloe Farrell’s effort from the corner of the area was blocked by the Waterford keeper followed moments later when Carey barged through the Waterford back line only to be denied by the keeper Molly Dunphy O’Brien once more.

Cork continued to press in the second half, both Fia Comerford and Amy Nash charging forward but were surrounded by numerous Waterford players in the area while at the other end Cork keeper Ruby Cronin had to be sharp to cover from an advancing Saoirse Ferguson as the visitor's counter attacked in numbers.

The equalising score came in the 34th minute when Anna Carey’s powerful free kick from outside the area was just too strong for the Waterford keeper as the ball found the back of the net much to the delight of the home camp.

Both teams won a number of corners, Cork’s Sarah O’Mahony’s effort from inside the area being deflected for another corner kick while at the other end Cork keeper Ruby Cronin did well to punch an incoming ball from a Waterford corner as play was nonstop and going from end to end.

Cork pressed forward in the final few minutes with chances falling to Laycie Stanton, Chloe Farrell and Anna Carey with Waterford keeper Dunphy O’Brien saving brilliantly from Carey’s effort, but in the end the game finished level at 1-1 and had to go to penalties to decide the winner with the visitors coming out on top on a 3-1 score.

Cork: Ruby Cronin, Tara Twomey, Amy Fitzpatrick, Kaycee Healy Brett, Claire Bugler, Laycie Stanton, Hollie Healy, Clara Nash, Amy Nash, Anna Carey, Aoife Madden, Chloe Farrell, Sara Cahill, Fia Comerford, Sarah O’Mahony, Caoilfhionn Scannell

Waterford: Molly Dunphy O’Brien, Abbie Norris, Clara Cullinane, Sophie Whittle, Lilly Walsh, Leah Fennell, Aoife Malone, Maia Stones, Kate Mannix, Clodagh Power, Saoirse Ferguson, Isobella Doyle, Ruby Hallihan, Vittoria Paslolim, Hannah Dobbyn, Frankie Maher

Referee: Pat Cronin.