Cork Darts: Ma Dullea’s and Red Cove Inn take CDO league titles

IT WAS ladies night at the Red Cove Inn as the Cork Darts Organisation A and B League semi-finals and finals with the honours going to Ma Dullea’s and the Red Cove Inn.

The night of darts began with the playing of the semi-finals in each grade and in the A division it was the Residence Ladies who completed a 3-2 win against their neighbours from the River Lane while in the other semi-final it was Ma Dullea’s who overcame the challenge of the Joshua Tree also by a 3-2 scoreline.

The finals which followed saw Ma Dullea’s take the A division title on a 3-0 scoreline with Kathryn Hewitt defeating Caroline Coutts 2-1, Aisling Comey putting in a lady of the match performance in winning 2-1 against Claire Fielding and Rita Hannigan taking the third on a 2-0 scoreline for the win.

Meanwhile, the ladies from the B division were also in throwing form as their semifinals saw the Glenryan Tavern win 3-2 against the Gallows and the Red Cove Inn take their semifinal by the same scoreline against Ma Dullea’s second string.

The final of the B division which followed was a real nail-bitter as the Red Cove Inn put their foot immediately on the gas and were quickly into a 2-0 lead with Lillian Higgins winning 2-0 against Elenor Sheehan and Gillian Higgins taking the second game also on a 2-0 scoreline to leave her team just the one win shy of the title.

However, Glenryan’s Sharon Lynch had other plans as she took the third game of this B final with a 2-1 win over Mags Kelly and it was soon a tied final as Allison Goulding took the fourth game on the card with a very impressive lady of the match performance against Red Cove’s Lynda Lynch by 2-1. Red Cove were not letting this final slip away on their own doorstep and Rosarie Callnan proved to be the sharper on her finishing as she took the fifth and deciding game by 2-1 against Glenryans Alice Twohig.

The Cork Darts Organisation Men’s Premier Players Individual League got underway on Friday night last at the Groves Lounge in Dublin Street, Blackpool and the qualifiers will play off at the same venue on Friday week.

Teams should take note of the following dates which are set aside for the play-off stages of the current men’s leagues:

Premier Division: Quarter-finals on Monday, November 28, followed on Monday, December 5 by the semi-finals and final.

First Division: Quarter-finals on Monday, December 5, followed on Monday, December 12 by semi-finals and final.

Second Division: Quarter-finals on Monday, December 5, followed on Monday, December 12 by semi-finals and final.