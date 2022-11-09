Blackrock Swimming Club staged Munster Future Challenger Meet in Douglas Pool

BLACKROCK Swimming Club hosted one-half of the first Munster Future Challenger Meet at Douglas Pool recently.

The club had a perfect start to the day, capturing the top three places in the first event, the Mixed Medley relay.

Aine Burke, Sonny Barrett, Garvan Gillard and Lev Lobanets lifted the top spot. Henrikas Janisionis, Sophie Sheehan, Finn Read and Rasmus Jakobsen were second with the team of Ruairi O’Sullivan, Alannah Mulvihill, William Egan & Sive Hoare completing the hat-trick for the club.

That strong start set the scene for the club, with excellent individual performances, resulting in multiple top three results for the club, across a range of events.

Many of the athletes had impressive personal best (PB) swims in multiple events.

Lev Lobanets, swimming in the 11 yrs age group, was the top Cork performer with five victories from his five events. He topped an all Blackrock podium at 100m IM when he swam a 7.74 second PB to touch on 1:22.51.

William Egar also had a 7.54 second PB to claim second place with 1:31.52. Sonny Barrett touched on 1:32.02 to claim third.

The three boys also dominated the 50m freestyle with Lobanets in pole with 31.08, Egar in 2nd on 35.59 and Barrett in 3rd on 36.33. Lobanets was the winner at 100m freestyle with 1:12.73 ahead of Barrett on 1:20.44 and Clonakilty’s Daire O’Neill completed the podium with 1:23.63.

The Blackrock duo claimed the top two places at 100m breaststroke, Lobanets on 1:43.18 and Barrett posting a 9.64 second PB to claim second with 1:46.88. Kevin Murphy, Dolphin, completed the podium.

His 5th victory was in the compulsory 25m freestyle kick touching on 23.76, Barrett again in 2nd with 24.13. Clubmate Ruairi O’Sullivan ensured another all Blackrock podium with 24.21.

Garvan Gillard was the big winner for the hosts in the 12-year-old category. He posted 1:20.12 to win 100m IM with clubmate Henrikas Janisionis in third 1:29.34.

Dolphin’s David Burke split the pair to win silver on 1:23.70.

Gillard was very strong in the freestyle events and had 17 seconds to spare at 200m 2:31.29 to win ahead of Burke on 2:48.73. He had a PB swim at 100m 1:07.85 and also won the 25m freestyle kick. Clubmate Andy Switzer was 3rd in the freestyle kick. Killian McCarthy, SWSC was third at 100m freestyle 1:16.83. Gillard had to settle for second at 100m breaststroke 1:41.02.

The event was won by Ryan van der Merwe, Dolphin on 1:40.69 with McCarthy in 3rd with 1:43.72.

In the 10-year-old category, Roisin McGrath was victorious at 100m IM 1:41.25. She added bronze at 50m freestyle 40.46 and clubmate Maylie Hoffman was third with 40.56. Claire Bradley, SWSC, dipped under 40 seconds to claim victory with 39.83.

Bradley was the top performer for SWSC adding victories at 25m freestyle kick and silver at 100m IM 1:42.37. Aonghus O’Neill collected bronze at 25m freestyle kick.

Daniel Killian collected double gold in the 100m & 200m freestyle in the 13 age group.

He posted 1:16.44 over 100m with Mallow’s Adam McElligott in 3nd with 1:17.55. 2:53.75 yielded victory over 200m ahead of Mallow’s Joshua Riordan 2:54.04.

The Mallow boys claimed the top two places at 100m breaststroke with Riordan in pole with 1:43.50 and Billy O’Sullivan in 2nd with 1:46.35. Killian had to settle for 3rd with 1:47.30. Riordan was the top performer for the Mallow club, adding victory at 100m IM 1:31.59 ahead of Dolphin’s Patryk Polak 1:50.39.

He added silver at 50m freestyle 34.35 when he finished behind clubmate McElligott on 33.32 and ahead of Daniel Galvin, Fermoy 34.43.

Blackrock closed out the day as they began when the relay quartet, Garvan Gillard, Lev Lobanets, Sive Hoare & William Egan won the Mixed 100m Freestyle relay.

They were closely followed by the club’s second team, Finn Read, Sonny Barrett, Ruairi O’Sullivan and Alannah Mulvihill to place second overall with the team from Dolphin, Ryan van der Merwe, Charlotte May Costello, Laura Garcia Villa & Luke Herlihy in third place.