Cork Darts: Leeside's top players gear up for premier ties

THE Cork Darts Organisation Premier Players Individual League will get underway on Friday at the Groves Lounge on Dublin Street, Blackpool.

Entries for the competition will close on Tuesday and group qualifying games will be played on Friday.

Some if not all of the very best darts players in Cork have had the honour of winning this prestigious and difficult-to-win singles competition with the first player to win the competition being Dinny Bobs in 2001 when he defeated John O’Shea in the final in Kennedy’s Bar on the Blarney Road.

The sixth series of games in the CDO leagues were completed on Monday night last and the Joshua Tree can be very satisfied after their visit to the Groves saw them come away with a win.

Joshua Tree opened with a win through John Kennifick who defeated Brendan Long and it was 2-0 to the Josh as William Goulding overcame home player Craig Bowen.

John O’Callaghan pulled a game back for the Groves with a win over Denis Madden, but the remaining two games went the way of the Joshua Tree as wins from Eddie Keating and Jonathan McCormack against Steven Casey and Garry Lane respectively sealed the win.

Quinlans 2 overcame the challenge of their first team as they ran out 4-1 winners with wins from William Fouhy, Jason O’Donovan, Dylan Crean and Jack Secular while the sole win for Quinlans 1 came from Eddie Cull.

Muskerry Arms travelled away to Hennessy’s in the third division and came away with all five points on the night.

Winners for the Muskerry Arms were David Lynch, Hugh Finnerty, Michael Beven, Tom Flaherty, and John Kelleher.

With just the three series of games to be played in the premier division, Quinlans 2 are out in front by quite a bit at this stage with 22 points and are followed by the Joshua Tree and Ma Dullea’s who are 10 points behind on 12.

Groves 1 and Quinlans 1 have 10 points apiece and then come the Cow on nine, Groves 2 on eight points, and bringing up the rear are the Riverstown Inn on three points.

Division 1 section 1 has the Local out front with 15 points followed by the Gallows 1 on 12. Residence have 10, O’Cionnaigh’s sit on nine points, and bringing up the rear are D’Anglers with just four points.

In section 2 of the first division the River Lane are on top with 14 points followed by the Joshua Tree and the Gallows 2 each on 11 points.

Old Reliable have nine points and at the bottom of the pile are Aunties with five points.