Cody comes Good on the night that matters most

A huge crowd, one of the biggest ever seen at the venue, turned up at Curraheen Park on Saturday night to enjoy greyhound racing at its best.

The feature the final of The Irish Greyhound Laurels threw up a thriller with a little under a length covering the first three home while the remainder of the twelve race programme lived up to its top class billing with new figures being set for the standard 525 trip.

In a wide open final Swords Rex was sent to traps the 9/4 favourite followed by Ballymac Wispa on 5/2, 7/2 Serene Ace, 5/1 Good Cody, 7/1 Droopys Edison and 16/1 Galloping Sydney.

When traps went up it was Serene Ace who held a slight advantage over Galloping Sydney on his outer with Good Cody right there also on his inner. Serene held the call around the opening two bends and when Galloping moved wide badly hampering his kennel companion Swords Rex Good Cody was left a clear second along the back straight just a little over a length behind.

Swords Rex to his credit recovered quickly to get within another length of the leading pair at the third bend.

Good Cody with owner John Kennedy, Trainer Pat Guilfoyle and connections - winner of the 2022 Irish Greyhound Laurels at Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium

Cody made his move on the outside between the final two bends to tackle the leader. Drawing level off the last bend with the fading Serene he then had the improving Swords Rex to cope with on the rail as they raced neck and neck into the home straight.

Cody trained by Pat Guilfoyle for John Kennedy Jnr. Thurles proved strongest on the run to the line to claim a three quarter length victory over Ballymac Whispa who in her usual style came with a tremendous run down the outside to grab the runner-up spot by a head from Swords Rex in 28.20.

Holland had better luck in the Laurels Consolation Final when Cryptopunk which he trains for Simon Taylor led from trap to line to score by three and a half lengths from Priceless King in 28.17.

Illnotbeback trained by Paul Hennessy for Sean Adams, Derry was the talk of the track after her spectacular performance in an Open Bitch 525 where she took two spots off the two week old track record set by Droopys Edison with a 27.81 run.

But it was the manner of her performance which had tongues wagging as she was led to the third bend by Scooby Duchess. In full flight at this point she went by the leader on the outside with ease and then drew five lengths clear to the line.

The final of The Bart Leahy Memorial A2 Stake proved all one way traffic for the Liam Dowling owned and trained Ballymac Johnjo in 28.20.

Ballymac Johnjo trained by Liam Dowling and winner of the 2022 Michael (Bart) Leahy Memorial A2 525 Final Curraheen Park

Driving a great bend from his outside draw the 3/1 chance swept to the front. Once in front there was going to be only one result as this powerful runner came home alone with nine and a half lengths to spare over Ballycowen Lola.

Dean Harper had better luck in the final of The Jerry & Michael Hennerty Memorial Unraced Stake when Ballycowen Liam which he trains for Debbie Doyle, Tagoat obliged in 28.60. Brideview Sydney, after taking up the running at the opening bend attempted to steal it from the front but once the winner, only fifth into the back straight, got him in his sights at the last bend there was only going to be one result a length dividing the pair at the line.