Reardens Camogie All-Star Club Team of the Year is revealed

THE much-anticipated Reardans Camogie Team of the Year has been selected.

As always it’s a difficult one to pick with many impressive performances from various players throughout the championship. Such is the way the game is played today, positions aren’t set in stone. Players take up different positions from that which they are named and play roaming roles throughout.

Players to lose out narrowly were Cloughduv’s Lisa Lynch and Niamh McNabola, Sarsfields’ Ellen Murphy, Inniscarra’s Rena Buckley, Killeagh’s Stephanie Beausang, Courcey Rovers’ Saoirse McCarthy, Douglas’ Katrina Mackey and St Finbarr's Ciara Golden.

Amy Lee:

Conceding just three goals throughout the championship Amy was a pillar behind her defence, providing them with huge confidence. With excellent puck outs putting Seandún on the attack, and a superb penalty save on the hour in the semi-final against St Finbarr's she is a worthy recipient.

A late penalty by Keeva McCarthy for St Finbarr's is stopped by gaolkeeper Amy Lee, Seandún in the SE Systems Senior Camogie semi-final. Picture: Larry Cummins

Laura Buttimer:

In what was a strong season for the West Cork side, Cloughduv reached the quarter-finals only to lose narrowly to Inniscarra. Throughout their campaign, they faced stern challenges where defensively they weathered the storm and Laura was an instrumental leader in that regard.

Niamh O’Leary:

The versatile Niamh O’Leary played in a number of defensive positions for Seandún this season. Often the player selected to mark their opponent's most dangerous forward, Niamh was Ms Consistency. Calm and composed under pressure, she worked the ball very well out of defence.

Meabh Cahalane:

St Finbarrs’ trustworthy defender, lining out in the half-back line but always dropping back to deny attackers. Her contribution is constant and undoubtedly the first name on the team sheet. Her dependence can be relied upon and she is the Barrs' lynchpin.

Cliona Lynch:

An attacking wing-back transitioning into a forward position throughout the campaign, who had an excellent season. Showed real leadership qualities in Sarsfield’s semi-final win over Inniscarra with 2-2 scored from placed balls inside seven minutes in the final quarter.

Laura Hayes:

While St Catherine’s failed to reach the quarter-finals Laura was inspirational for her team. In superb form at centre-back, she drove her side forward, distributing excellent ball, in addition to hitting the net and taking her side’s frees.

Laura Treacy:

Named at left half-back but played a highly influential attacking game all season, covering midfield with driving solo runs up the middle. In a tough group with Glen Rovers, Inniscarra and Courcey Rovers, Laura’s determined play drove her team with strong finishes to reach the quarter-finals.

Katelyn Hickey:

A huge engine at midfield. Covered massive ground and won vital ball in both the semi-final and final when games hung in the balance. Offering assistance to her defensive teammates and hitting a glut of lovely points, her contribution to Seandun’s success was mammoth.

Katelyn Hickey, Seandún, gets past Niamh O'Regan, St Catherine's. Picture: Larry Cummins

Michelle Murphy:

Some players do an incredible amount of work. They don’t always stand out but the team would be lost without them. Seandún’s Michelle Murphy is one of those. A hook here, a block there, falling back, moving forward, Murphy was an instrumental part of her side’s victorious campaign.

Orlaith Mullins:

In the running for Player of the Year. Took many a game by the scruff of the neck and became a real leader. Her ball striking is beautiful, her many scores-majestic. And what an unbelievable goal for Sars in the final – would grace any field or occasion.

Lucy Allen:

It’s fair to say that Lucy’s absence in the county final for Sars tilted the title in Seandún’s direction. With 3-16 leading into the big day, her distribution, work rate and scoring ability from difficult angles was a huge loss. A great season.

Lauren Homan:

A brilliant season from Lauren. When finding even an inch of space her point scoring was as good as you’ll see anywhere. She put herself about in Seandún’s half-forward line, covering the width of the pitch. Her long-distance free taking in the final was remarkable. Such composure in a really tight game.

Orlaith Cahalane:

From a Player of the Match display in the All-Ireland minor final, Orla carried her form into the Barrs’ championship. Such confidence and flair at such a young age. Strong work rate too. A great season and a great future ahead.

Amy O’Connor:

Unquestionably the Player of the Year. What performances, game-in and game-out despite often being double-marked. Finished the campaign with 11-30. Speed, strength and sublime finishes.

Joanne Casey:

Completes the team of the year with another brilliant campaign. Rescues her team time and again. Finished with 2-26 from play and placed balls. Consistent accuracy and her commitment to drop back, win ball and drive forward was a key reason Inniscarra reached another semi-final.

Joanne Casey, Inniscarra, blasts in a late goal to give Inniscarra hope in the final minutes of the game against Sarsfields. Picture: Larry Cummins.

REARDENS CAMOGIE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Amy Lee (Seandún);

Laura Buttimer (Cloughduv), Niamh O’Leary (Seandún), Meabh Cahalane (St Finbarr's);

Cliona Lynch (Sarsfields), Laura Hayes (St Catherine's), Laura Treacy (Killeagh);

Katelyn Hickey (Seandún), Michelle Murphy (Seandún);

Orlaith Mullins (Sarsfields), Lucy Allen (Sarsfields), Lauren Homan (Seandún);

Orla Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Amy O’Connor (Seandún), Joanne Casey (Inniscarra).