Diarmuid O'Sullivan assessing options amid Sarsfields links

Former Cork player and selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan says that he is keeping his options open as regards plans for the coming year.

There has been speculation that the Cloyne native will be part of Sarsfields management set-up under new manager Johnny Crowley. O’Sullivan, a Cork senior hurling selector during Kieran Kingston’s two stints in charge – 2016-17 and 2020-22 – was speaking on Tuesday after the announcement of Pinergy as official presenting partner of next Thursday week’s Munster v South Africa rugby game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and he acknowledged that there are opportunities available to him for 2023.

“There’s no doubt, I’m obviously keen, I learned a hell of a lot during my time with the county team,” he said.

“There are a number of opportunities that are there on the club scene for me at the moment. I’ll pursue what I feel is the best one and the right one for me going forward.” The rugby match at home of Cork GAA will represent a new departure, paving the way for competitive games down the line, and O’Sullivan feels that it is a move that is overdue.

“First reaction, really, to be honest, it's about time,” he said.

“I think us Cork people for far too long we've been looking at big, big games being played below in Thomond Park – Munster v the All Blacks, it's been an incredible spectacle for the people of Munster, and obviously for the people of Limerick an association has built up.

“They've built a relationship around that and I think it's great for Cork that we can now have something of similar – Munster v South Africa, it's going to be a wonderful, wonderful spectacle.

“As I said, it's long overdue. Hopefully this will be the first of many games of this magnitude to take place down the park and the fact that it's a Thursday night it brings a uniqueness to itself as well, the fact that it sold out in the space of a day and a half, I think that shows the enthusiasm that was there for people of Cork to go and support Munster.

“Yes, they will always support out at Musgrave Park but it's a great night, a great night.”