St Michael's manager Dave Egan celebrates county glory and the arrival of his newborn son

St Michael’s manager Dave Egan was so hoarse he could hardly talk afterwards, but then again he was just after masterminding their Bon Secours SAFC win.

“This win means everything for the future of the club,” he said. “We had to stick together and learn from our defeats in the past and push on. Defeats like that make you a better man, and there were 36 better men out there today.

“I have no words, I can’t really put it into words, but it’s brilliant. I am so emotional at this stage that I don’t really know what to say to ye. The last 10 days have been manic [after the arrival of his son Beauden], nothing will surpass that, but that win out there today comes close.

“We need to start pushing on and start building this club up and getting players in red jerseys. We had one Cork minor out there today from last year, and we need to push on now, and I reckon we will have a few more at U20 level next year. But for now, we are going to enjoy this win.”

Another who can be delighted with his contribution to the win was Adam Hennessy, who raised two green flags.

“This has been coming for a while now, we have had a few heartbreaks,” he said.

“We kept on going and bringing in new players, and for a lot of them that heartbreak wasn’t there and thankfully we managed to drive it on and get over the line.”

St Michael's manager Dave Egan celebrates after defeating Knocknagree. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Speaking about the two goals, he said: “The first one was handed to me, Eric Hegarty did all the hard work and for the second one the space just opened up in front of me and I managed to finish it off.

“We had won minor and junior titles so there have always been trophies coming to the club, and it was brilliant to finally get over the line in this one. I have to give massive credit to our management team, they were outstanding and behind us all the way.

“They did everything they could to ensure we came out on top and we can all enjoy the celebrations now — Dazzlers abú!”