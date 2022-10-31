Cork Basketball: UCC Demons masterclass to overcome champs Tralee in own court

Tralee Warriors 85

UCC Demons 89

UCC Demons produced a masterclass to defeat champions Tralee Warriors in the Men’s Super League before a capacity attendance at the Tralee Sports Complex.

After losing their opening two games to fellow Cork sides Energywise Ireland Neptune and Emporium Cork Basketball, this was Demons’ third win on the belt much to the delight of coach Danny O’Mahony.

O’Mahony said: “We played them pre-season, and they beat us, but we learned a bit about them and thankfully everything went to plan.

The Demons chief is delighted with his team’s progress in their first season back in the Super League.

“To be honest, there is tremendous camaraderie in the squad and the manner we have played in the last two games against Maree and Tralee is testament to that.

“We now have a certain cup game against Neptune next weekend and it’s a case of knuckling down on the training court and hope we produce our best basketball.”

The opening quarter was played at a frantic pace as the home fans willed their team on with every possession won.

Steven Bowler, Warriors Tralee, shoots from Tala Fam Thiam, UCC Demons. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Daniel Jokubaitis, who posed Neptune all sorts of problems with his outside shooting, began well when nailing a three-pointer and basket in the opening minute.

To be fair, superb tactics from the Demons coach saw him match up the Latvian with David Lehane who restricted him to seven points.

James Hannigan is having a great season to date, and he got Demons up and running with a monstrous shot outside the paint.

The home side were relying on American De Ondre Jackson to keep their scoring ticking over and they were fortunate to command a 21-19 lead entering the second quarter.

Warriors’ Bosman Matija Jokic was another player to pose Demons’ defence problems on the restart but to be fair they were holding their own at both ends of the court.

Kyle Hosford, who was named MVP, showed why he is still regarded as one of the best Irish players in the Super League with a faultless display from start to finish.

Hosford, who played through injury last season, looks to be back to his best, but it was a late Tal Fam three-pointer that ensured Demons were level at the break 50-50.

On the restart, Demons went into overdrive and with American Jeremiah Moore once again highlighting his skills Demons edged into a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Tralee’s fans did their best to get their team over the line, but Demons were not to be denied and two late Fam free throws sealed the deal.

Next up for Demons is Saturday’s National Cup first-round derby clash against Energywise Ireland Neptune that is sure to be sold out.

Scorers for Tralee Warriors: M Jokic 30, D Jackson 24, E Quigley 13, D Jokubaitis 7.

UCC Demons: J Moore 22, K Hosford 15, T Fam 14, K Nwagboso 10.

Referees: L Ahern (Limerick), G Daly (Cork), N Paddsak (Dublin).