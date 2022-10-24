Cork Darts: Huge turnout for Dinny Bobs event in The Joshua Tree

THE Joshua Tree was the venue on Friday for a fantastic night; not alone of darts but of much reminiscing and remembering our own ‘Dinny Bobs’ the darts, rings, pool, soccer, basketball star, and specialist ‘Monday Club’ singer.

Large numbers turned out to pay homage to a very special character whose mold was thrown away when he passed away.

A memorial darts open doubles competition was played in remembrance of Dinny and was an outstanding success with over 50 pairs entered. This will be an annual event and this version was won by Trevor Keating and Eric O’Donoghue with William Fouhy and John Wall beaten finalists.

In the Cork Darts Organisation Premier League, the Top of the Hill hosted the Groves Bar with Steven Sheehan the point player for the Top of the Hill.

For The Groves, it was John O’Callaghan and before the Groves player could find his line he was 2-0 in arrears.

However, O’Callaghan upped his performance and took the following two legs to tie the game, but in what was a tight final leg which saw O’Callaghan miss with two darts to win, Sheehan took it with a 58 checkout.

Chris O’Rourke was number two for the home side and his opponent was Craig Bowen who was playing in only his fourth senior match since his graduation from youths and being a very influential player on the Cork youth team that won the national inter-county championship in 2020.

O’Rourke opened with the scoring, but he struggled with consistency; a problem that Bowen did not have.

With his accuracy bang on, he took this second game on a 3-0 scoreline as he eased his way to the win to bring the match all square.

The third game brought home player Pierce Carmody and visiting player Mark Farrell to the throw.

Farrell took the first leg, but Carmody took the following two legs to forge ahead and despite Farrell winning leg four to square the game it was Carmody who took the fifth leg for the win. Game four saw home player Ken O’Mahony take a 2-0 lead, but the game was brought back to parity as Groves Steven Casey won two on the bounce, but O’Mahony edged the fifth leg for the win.

The final game of the night saw Groves’ Brendan Long open with a win against home player Alan Twomey, but there was no stopping Twomey in the following three legs as he outshone his opponent to take it on a 3-1 scoreline and seal the team win.

Delegate meeting tomorrow night at the Residence.