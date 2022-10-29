Graham Cummins: If Ronaldo accepts he's not Man United's best player he can still make an impact

IS someone’s ego more important than their reputation?

For the majority of people, the answer is no, but for Cristiano Ronaldo, it seems to be the opposite.

His actions suggest the opinion he has of himself is more important to him than the views of others. Right now, Ronaldo is behaving like a spoiled child acting out because he’s not getting his way.

I admire his mentality as a unique one, and in his mind, he still believes he is and can be the best player in the world. In reality he is not, and the sooner he can realise this, the quicker he can mend his relationship with his team, and more importantly United fans.

Building a positive relationship with Eric ten Hag and his United teammates could give Ronaldo short-term satisfaction because it could see the striker regain his place in the United starting 11.

Despite being a club legend, Ronaldo has fostered resentment from supporters, and it’s a relationship he needs to fix.

At 37, the Portuguese international is close to retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. Picture: PA

Although he has many trophies to represent his success, having the respect of supporters from clubs he has played for should be an important element when he eventually hands up his boots.

Although he achieved the most in his career with Real Madrid, United fans were and some still are, the ones who respected Ronaldo the most.

They were the fans that sang the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s name when he first returned to Old Trafford as an opposition player in 2013 with Madrid, having left the club four years earlier.

Now as a United player, supporters are reluctant to even discuss Ronaldo.

He will leave United sooner rather than later, and he needs to leave on good terms with the fans so that when he does return to Old Trafford one day in the future to watch a game for any reason, he will feel adored and loved by fans, which will give him more satisfaction than any medal he has in his trophy cabinet.

It is an amazing feeling for any footballer to be admired by supporters. Ronaldo is tarnishing his reputation with United fans, and for what?

Because his ego is getting in the way of him realising that at 37, he has a different role to play in the team, like all players do when they reach a certain age. Even if he were on the pitch, United aren’t likely to win a major honour anytime soon.

Why not accept the manager has other ideas than he does himself, and ‘play along’ so that if things do go wrong for Ten Hag, Ronaldo then looks like the good guy, and the United manager looks foolish for not involving the global superstar more often?

SALVAGE

So how does Ronaldo salvage his United reputation?

He has to apologise to his manager, teammates, and the fans.

He released a statement regarding his touchline antics against Tottenham, but it was worded in a way that came across like Ronaldo was remorseful, but included a lot of excuses. The likelihood is he will leave Old Trafford in January, can he not just release another statement this time properly apologising and also acknowledging that Ten Hag is steering the club in the right direction?

Ronaldo needs to ‘play the game’ like his manager is by saying things he doesn’t really believe.

Ten Hag is winning the battle with Ronaldo because he doesn’t criticise his player and is quick to indicate Ronaldo has a future at the club, even though he knows that not to be true.

Ronaldo has to insist that he wants to be part of United and that he is happy with whatever role he is given and will always give it his all. Again, this will not be true, but it is a way of mending his relationship with supporters.

Ronaldo’s advisors should be urging him to stay at Old Trafford when the transfer window opens. He will be keen to leave in January, but the 37-year-old isn’t going to have enough time to fix his relationship with fans in such a short time.

He needs to forget about his ego and start ‘playing the game’ by playing the role of the veteran player, whose goal is to help younger players and isn’t overly concerned about his own needs.