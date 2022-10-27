Graham Cummins: Cork City need fresh blood next season to do more than just survive

THE celebrations after winning the First Division title are still in full swing, but Cork City will, and need to, be planning on how to improve the squad for next season.

Their current group of players would be good enough to stay in the Premier Division but would simply surviving relegation be sufficient for City supporters? Fans might say yes right now but if, five or six games into the new league season, City are struggling in each match, opinions might be different. I’m not saying the Rebel Army need to be competing for European places, but they do need to be entertaining and competitive. I feel with their current squad, that wouldn’t be the case.

When they played Derry City in the FAI Cup, there was a gulf in class between the sides. Although the scoreline was only 2-0, I felt Derry played most of that game in second gear. City fans and I’m sure Colin Healy, will expect better when they face teams like Derry and Shamrock Rovers next season.

FUNDS

The big question is, what sort of funds will be available to Healy to recruit players? Will the prolonged takeover saga involving Grovemoor Ltd finally come to an end one way or another?

In an ideal world, Grovemoor would finally purchase the club, which I imagine would give Healy an attractive and competitive budget. If not, then City would be restricted if the fans remain in charge of the club, because they, correctly, aren’t going to risk the future of the club by overspending.

City’s first priority will be signing a new goalkeeper if David Harrington joins Everton in the off-season, and finding a suitable replacement is going to be difficult. Jimmy Corcoran has filled in for Harrington recently, but hasn’t shown enough to cement his place as Harrington’s permanent successor.

Harrington has been exceptional for City this year and brought calmness to the City defence. You can tell the players trust him to come and collect crosses and had confidence in his abilities.

Defensively, City could do with a left-back/left-wing back, an area that needs strengthening.

COVER

They have enough cover on the right with Gordon Walker returning to full fitness and he is also an at centre-back. Centre-defence is the team’s strongest position with players like Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Jonas Hakkinen and Josh Honohan all competing in that position.

City will definitely need to strengthen in midfield especially with Matt Healy returning to Ipswich Town after his loan expired. Midfield is crucial in games in the Premier Division and is where games are won and lost. In some of the bigger games this year, particularly in some of their clashes with Galway United, it is an area where City have struggled against quality opposition.

Clubs always look to strengthen in the striking position and City will be no different. It was a position that needed addressing over the summer and it looked that it was a problem solved when Louis Britton arrived, but for one reason or another the transfer never worked out and I would be surprised if we saw the former Waterford striker in a City shirt again.

The problem is a lack of real quality in that position amongst players in this country. That would mean looking to recruit from the UK, but again that requires a healthy budget to lure someone from a different country.

Ruairi Keating is capable of playing in the Premier Division. Although Cian Murphy hasn’t had the season he and many others expected, playing at a higher level might suit him because teams will be unaware of his pace and might be included to leave more space in behind their defence as opponents did against City this season.

It is going to be a challenge for City next year, and they will need at least four new additions to be competitive next season.