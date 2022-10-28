St Finbarr's v Nemo Rangers: Where the Premier Senior Football final will be won and lost

SUNDAY: Bon Secours PSFC final: Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.

THE two most consistent clubs in recent years collide in a greatly anticipated decider, with Nemo going for their 23rd title and the Barrs an 11th.

It’s also the 50th anniversary of the Trabeg club’s maiden triumph in this their centenary year.

The Barrs are looking to complete back-to-back titles for only the third time, emulating their 1979-80 and 1956-56 achievements, as well as a first hurling-football double in 40 years. The Togher club rightly believe this is their best chance of getting one over their great rivals in a county final, bringing the most successful clubs of late on an exciting collision course.

Between them, they’ve won the last five titles, the Barrs also winning in 2018, with Nemo champions in 2017, 2019, and 2020. It will also be their fifth time clashing in a decider, if you factor in the 2017 replay after the pair couldn’t be separated at 0-14 each apiece before Nemo won an amazing second game by 4-12 to 3-13.

They also met in the 2010 edition, Nemo having five points to spare, 2-10 to 1-8, and you had to go back to 1993 for the first installment, Nemo again prevailing, by 0-13 to 0-4, denying their rivals a double.

History is unlikely to be a factor this time, particularly as there’s no denying the improvement in the Barrs since annexing Munster last season and pushing the eventual champions, Kilcoo, from Down, all the way in an All-Ireland club semi-final, which required extra-time. They’re more than capable of rubbing shoulders with the best.

The Barrs avoided the scenic route in the play-offs by emerging as number-one seeds, after comfortable wins over Éire Óg, Carrigaline, and Carbery Rangers in Group A, before edging Castlehaven 2-17 to 1-16 in the semi-finals.

Jamie Burns, Billy Hennessy, Ethan Twomey, and Brian Hayes also started in the hurlers’ famous success against Blackrock, while there is experience all over the pitch, from keeper John Kerins to Sam Ryan to Ian Maguire to Steven Sherlock up top.

Cillian Myers Murray is their leading scorer, with 1-22 (0-11 f), followed by Hayes on 3-9, Sherlock 1-12 (0-3 f), and Twomey on 2-8. Nemo played a game more because of an ultra-defensive approach by Clonakilty in the final Group C game, after defeating Newcestown and the Haven in a thriller, winning by 3-13 to 1-16.

Carbery Rangers carried on that cautious theme in the quarter-finals, Nemo again prevailing by a point, before producing a quality second-half display in overcoming Ballincollig 1-16 to 0-9 in the semis.

Nemo Rangers' Kevin O'Donovan is tackled by Ballincollig's Luke Fahy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Captain Luke Connolly has scored 4-16 (2-0 penalties, 0-6 f and 0-3 45) and reflects the calibre of player available, including Micheál Aodh Martin, Kevin O’Donovan, Stephen Cronin, Alan O’Donovan and Barry O’Driscoll.

It should be a cracker, with little between them.