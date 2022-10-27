Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 18:50

St Finbarr's v Nemo Rangers: 'This is our 27th final in 53 seasons and we’ve only lost four so far'

Nemo manager Paul O'Donovan talks to Mark Woods about Sunday's final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Nemo Rangers manager Paul O'Donovan (right) and Harry Cripps, selector. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

NEMO Rangers manager Paul O’Donovan stressed the importance of his side’s second-half display in the 1-16 to 0-9 semi-final victory over Ballincollig.

They had stuttered in one-point wins over Clonakilty in qualifying and Carbery Rangers in the quarter-finals while Ballincollig tested them in the opening half, too.

“It was huge that we didn’t stumble through to the final because I thought we needed a performance. You’d have doubts in your mind if we had stumbled in,” he told The Echo.

“I believe the two best teams are in the final and it should be more open because I can’t see the Barrs pulling 15 players behind the ball.

“Both teams will defend when they must, which is the way the game has evolved, but they will have confidence in their forwards, who’ve been very good this year, and I’ve great confidence in our lads.

“We’re also as fit as we’ve ever been and that is a big factor for us, all due to a very good pre-season.” 

This year Nemo celebrates its centenary and it’s also the 50th anniversary of their first county, which was followed by 21 more victories.

“This is our 27th final in 53 seasons, which is remarkable, and we’ve only lost four so far. That’s a phenomenal record of consistency, of getting to finals and winning,” O’Donovan added.

“There’s great credit due to the people involved in organising the gala dinner, the Centenary Wall and the Over 35 competition.

“It’s outside of the game, however, and we’re not talking about it, though it’s a great achievement to be still around after 100 years.

We’re conscious of the 50th anniversary, but, again, that won’t get us any scores on Sunday.” 

O’Donovan identified the battles in the middle eight as key to the outcome. “They are big, strong and physical there and we’ve got fellows there who are well able to play, too.

“If the Barrs win the ball, it’s going to straight into Steven Sherlock and if we win it’s going straight into Luke Connolly. I think that will be the dynamic of the game.” 

Nemo face a Barrs side, which has improved since last season, according to O’Donovan. “Last year they won a good county, a good Munster and I was very impressed with them against Kilcoo.

“They went to the wire with them and the Barrs have been the best side this season, cruising through their group before beating a very good Castlehaven side."

