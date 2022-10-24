Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 08:10

Cork's Michael Harty becomes the first Irishman over 40 to break 30 minutes for 10km

Cork's Michael Harty becomes the first Irishman over 40 to break 30 minutes for 10km

Michael Harty on his way to victory at the recent Cork Senior Cross-Country Championships at Macroom. Picture: John Walshe

John Walshe

EAST Cork athlete Michael Harty became the first Irishman over 40 to break 30 minutes for 10km when finishing in 10th place overall at the Leeds Abbey Dash in the UK.

Harty’s time of 29:42 knocked 23 seconds off of the previous Irish record set by Brian Maher last June – a race in which Harty finished just one second behind the Kilkenny man with his previous fastest of 30:06.

The Leeds Abbey Dash, on an out and back course, is regarded as one of the fastest 10kms in the UK and attracted over 3.700 runners.

Although he wasn’t the first M40 – Graham Rush ran 29:31 for fourth overall – Harty was only 18 seconds behind the overall winner, Andrew Milligan, who recorded 29:24.

Cloyne-native Harty easily won his first Cork senior cross-title three weeks ago and now his thoughts turn to the national championships which take place at Rosapenna Golf Club, Donegal, in a month’s time.

There, places on the Irish team for the SPAR European Championships in Piemonte-La Mandria Park, just outside Turin, on Sunday December 11 will be up for grabs.

More in this section

EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 - Finals Silver star: Cork boxer Christina Desmond edged out in European Championship final
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off World Cup draw: Ireland to face hosts Australia in opening game
IAFC final preview: Aghabullogue on a mission of redemption against Kilshannig IAFC final preview: Aghabullogue on a mission of redemption against Kilshannig
other sports
<p>Clonakilty's Padraigh Griffin scores the opening goal from Carbery Rangers' Sean Hayes and Gearoid Ryan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cork GAA fans shocked by death of gifted Clonakilty forward Padraigh Griffin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more