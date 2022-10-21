Party time at Turner's Cross as Cork City lift the league and club legend Mark McNulty signs off

A NIGHT of celebration at Turner's Cross on Friday as the First Division trophy was lifted on Leeside.

In front of over 5,000 supporters, which included the Taoiseach Micheál Martin who presented the trophy and the Minister of Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, City were crowned First Division champions which made them the top team in the country at this level and they now return to Premier football.

What a moment for Cian Coleman and @CorkCityFC 👏



The Rebel County are back! #LOI | https://t.co/vfkMjbNso8 pic.twitter.com/5Ns7AbYh00 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 21, 2022

While the game was immaterial with City winning 2-0, two great finishes by Barry Coffey and Ruairi Keating, it was a night of celebration for everyone involved in the club.

Barry Coffey of Cork City celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

From the board to management to players, volunteers and fans, it was a special night for all involved and it was a special night for the City.

For any sport played in Cork, winning a National League title is no mean feat and deserves to be celebrated in the manner in which it did on Friday in front of such a huge crowd.

It was an extra special night for Mark McNulty.

The City goalkeeper was led onto the pitch prior to the game along with his children, to be honoured for his service to the club, a career that spanned over 22 years, with 375 appearances for the Ballincollig man.

Cork City goalkeeper Mark McNulty takes to the pitch for the final time. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Friday he started in goal for his final game with the club, which was a fitting tribute to a man who has been a key player for the club and who has achieved something we will probably never see again: 375 appearances over a 22-year career. He was substituted in the 22nd second minute to signify his 22 years of service and the standing ovation he received was richly deserved.

CREDIT

Huge credit to the board who have shown huge faith in the management and team over the past two years. They have done what they set out to do and that’s getting the club back up to top-flight football.

Ben O'Regan and Charlie O'Sullivan, both Clonakilty, at Turner's Cross to celebrate Cork City FC winning the First Division title. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The board implemented strict financial controls for two years that set the club up for huge promotion and I’m sure they have many people to thank for the support during what must have been a difficult period at times.

One of the biggest accomplishments they have made is recently securing a 20-year lease with the MFA for the use of Turner's Cross for their men’s and women’s teams.

This, I hope will be the start of a positive relationship between both parties to make the venue the best in the country.

Matthew, David, Nathan and Ronan Dunton, Macroom, at Turner's Cross on Friday. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Looking back on City’s two years in the First Division, many changes were made but Healy was quick to pinpoint two decisions that he believes have been a huge impact on how the team progressed in that period to becoming a title-winning squad.

One was Healy changing formation and being a more attacking team. The other was ensuring the club remained a full-time professional operation.

Again huge kudos to the board for ensuring this happened. Being a professional team allowed Healy to bring in players such as Barry Coffey, Aaron Bolger, Ally Gilchrist and Ruairi Keating.

It’s not always easy to attract players to the First Division but because the club were a professional outfit, it made life easier for Healy.

Adrian and Tadhg Searles, Ballincollig, supporting Cork City. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

So while I said the game and result were immaterial, I would like to mention the way in which the game was played. We always knew the players would play better football, as they were under no pressure. They played with confidence and as a supporter, it was much more enjoyable to watch.

PACE

It was great to see the likes of Mark O’Mahony and Dylan McGlade introduced early in the second half as immediately they injected pace and excitement and they are two players I hope to see a lot of next season.

Gordon Walker is another player who featured for the final 15 minutes and again it was good for him to get a taste of the enjoyment on a special night.

I’m almost certain we will see a new look City side next season. We need to in order to survive in the Premier Division. Healy will know he needs to bring in players and the hard work starts now.

However, for now, it’s celebration time for everyone involved at the club.

Well done on a great year.