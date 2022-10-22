Cork City lose to Bohemians in last home game of Women's National League

Cork City 0 Bohemians 1

CORK City’s home campaign in the Women’s National League has ended on a disappointing note as they were beaten 1-0 by Bohemians at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

The decisive goal was scored by Abbie Brophy in the 90th minute as Bohs claimed the win while City’s attention now turns to ending their entire season on a high when they travel to Treaty United next weekend.

The confetti from the men’s title celebrations the night before had been well cleared long before kick-off here and with the fans also respecting both the security and Danny Murphy’s calls to refrain from invading the pitch, the conditions were as good as they could be for this game.

The visitors were desperately unfortunate not to take the lead in the 11th minute as Brophy ran onto Kira Bates Crosbie’s cross but her side-footed effort crashed against the crossbar before Chloe Darby drove her rebound straight at McCarthy.

The Rebel Army finally threatened midway through the first half and it took great goalkeeping from Rachel Kelly to prevent them from taking the lead against the run of play.

The Bohs shot-stopper raced from her line to tackle Laura Shine as she tempted to go around her before quickly rising to her feet and producing another excellent block to stop Aoibhin Donnelly from firing into the empty net albeit from at least 35 yards out.

But the Gypsies would soon regain control of this contest and it took some excellent saves from McCarthy to prevent them from finally taking a deserved lead before the half time break as she stopped attempts from Chloe Darby and Sinead Taylor.

Bohemians' Isobel Finnegan tackling Cork City's Aoibhin Donnelly. Picture: Denis Boyle

Murphy may have had strong words for his players during the interval but it took time for them to have the desired effect as McCarthy was again needed to deny the lively Abbie Brophy’s low strike from close-range before Ciara Maher blasted over Brophy’s cross over from a great position.

But less than a minute later City had an even better chance to edge in front when a sensational pass from Zara Foley sent Laura Shine through on goal.

But after she composed herself with a couple of neat touches the Republic of Ireland U19 international, who recently helped Ireland secure passage through to Phase two of qualifying for the UEFA European WU19 Championships, drilled the ball straight at the feet of the keeper.

Eva Mangan was also involved with that Irish side and shortly after her resulting corner was turned wide of the near post by Ciara McNamara, she picked out Kelly Leahy with an excellent free which the midfielder nodded just wide of the far post for what proved to be City’s best and final chance of claiming a winner.

In the end, they wouldn’t even claim a point as seconds before the referee signalled for injury time, Brophy latched onto a superb defence-splitting pass from Rachel Doyle and her powerful hit squirmed through McCarthy’s hands before nestling in the far bottom left corner of the net.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy, Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Lauren Walsh, Zara Foley, Aoibhin Donnelly, Becky Cassin, Eva Managan, Kelly Leahy, Laura Shine, Christina Dring.

Subs: Chloe Atkinson for Aoibhin Donnelly (67), Ellie O’Brien for Kelly Leahy (82), Nadine Seward for Zara Foley (88).

BOHEMIANS: Rachael Kelly, Annmarie Byrne, Isobel Finnegan, Lisa Murphy, Kira Bates Crosbie, Ciara Maher, Chloe Darby, Abbie Brophy, Sinead Taylor, Rachel Doyle, Katie Lovely.

Subs: Katie Burdis for Isobel Finnegan (ht), Aoife Robinson for Sinead Taylor (70), Niamh Prior for Kira Bates Crosbie (70).

Referee: Ray Matthews.