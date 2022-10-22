World Cup draw: Ireland to face hosts Australia in opening game

VERA Pauw's Ireland have been handed a tough draw in their first Women’s World Cup.

Cork's Denise O'Sullivan, Megan Connolly and Saoirse Noonan and their team-mates take on co-hosts Australia, Olympic gold medalists Canada and Nigeria in Group B.

This means Ireland play on the opening day, July 20, against the Matildas at Moore Park, Sydney before moving to Perth on July 26 for the meeting with the Canadians at the Rectangular Stadium. Ireland then head to Lang Park, Brisbane on July 31 to meet fourth seeds Nigeria.

The Irish were among the third pot of nations for the 32-nation showpiece, ranked 24 in Fifa’s standings, and Canada, placed seventh, were the highest ranked of the second pot nations. Australia are 13th while Nigeria, at 45, were the highest available nation in Pot 4.

Advancing from the pool as one of the top two finishers into the last-16 will be difficult.

Ireland reached their first-ever major tournament by finishing second in Group A of the European section, behind Sweden and ahead of Finland, before Amber Barrett’s solitary goal sealed a momentous 1-0 playoff win over Scotland at Hampden Park last week.

Manager Vera Pauw was at draw, held in the Aotea Centre in Auckland, accompanied by the FAI’s President Gerry McAnaney, who lives in Cork, and International Operations Director Barry Gleeson.

2023 Women’s World Cup group draw:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland.

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Canada, Nigeria.

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Japan, Zambia.

Group D: England, Denmark, China, playoff winner B.

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, playoff winner A.

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, playoff winner C.

Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa.

Group H: Germany, Colombia, South Korea, Morocco.