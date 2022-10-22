Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 09:43

World Cup draw: Ireland to face hosts Australia in opening game

Cork's Denise O'Sullivan will be at the heart of the Irish midfield next July
World Cup draw: Ireland to face hosts Australia in opening game

Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland after beating Scotland to reach the World Cup. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

VERA Pauw's Ireland have been handed a tough draw in their first Women’s World Cup.

Cork's Denise O'Sullivan, Megan Connolly and Saoirse Noonan and their team-mates take on co-hosts Australia, Olympic gold medalists Canada and Nigeria in Group B.

Ireland’s Megan Connolly with Ana
Ireland’s Megan Connolly with Ana

This means Ireland play on the opening day, July 20, against the Matildas at Moore Park, Sydney before moving to Perth on July 26 for the meeting with the Canadians at the Rectangular Stadium. Ireland then head to Lang Park, Brisbane on July 31 to meet fourth seeds Nigeria.

The Irish were among the third pot of nations for the 32-nation showpiece, ranked 24 in Fifa’s standings, and Canada, placed seventh, were the highest ranked of the second pot nations. Australia are 13th while Nigeria, at 45, were the highest available nation in Pot 4.

Advancing from the pool as one of the top two finishers into the last-16 will be difficult.

Ireland reached their first-ever major tournament by finishing second in Group A of the European section, behind Sweden and ahead of Finland, before Amber Barrett’s solitary goal sealed a momentous 1-0 playoff win over Scotland at Hampden Park last week.

Manager Vera Pauw was at draw, held in the Aotea Centre in Auckland, accompanied by the FAI’s President Gerry McAnaney, who lives in Cork, and International Operations Director Barry Gleeson.

2023 Women’s World Cup group draw:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland.

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Canada, Nigeria.

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Japan, Zambia.

Group D: England, Denmark, China, playoff winner B.

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, playoff winner A.

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, playoff winner C.

Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa.

Group H: Germany, Colombia, South Korea, Morocco.

More in this section

EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 - Semi-Finals Cork boxer Christina Desmond secures silver medal and reaches European final
20220430 Cork Ex Boxers Golden Jubilee Dinner Christina Desmond shines for Ireland again at European Championships
Munster v Leinster - United Rugby Championship The Longshot: Munster look to turn odds around against Leinster
cork soccer
<p> Billy Casey wins the ball for Aghabullogue against Boherbue in the Bon Secours IAFC semi-final at Millstreet. Picture: John Tarrant</p>

IAFC final preview: Aghabullogue on a mission of redemption against Kilshannig

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more