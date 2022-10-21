Seandún v Sarsfields: Linda Mellerick gives her Cork senior camogie final verdict 

SUNDAY: SE Systems Senior Camogie final: Seandún v Sarsfields, Castle Road, 2.30pm.

SEANDÚN battle for back-to-back titles against 2019 champions Sarsfields in the SE Systems senior camogie championship final in Castle Road on Sunday.

Hopefully, we won’t have the weather conditions of last Sunday and the pace of this game won’t be lessened.

These are two typically fast, attacking teams and we can expect much of the same, although you would expect that Sars will come up with a strategy to reduce the supply into Amy O’Connor or block her path to goal.

This isn’t just the Amy O’Connor show, however. Seandún has a very talented forward line. Lauren Homan out around the forty is having a confident season and if she finds space, she’ll pop over points from distance.

Hayley Ryan and Sinead Mills are both lively and good hurlers and if they get possession they’ll hit the scoreboard themselves or create scores with good peripheral vision and fast offloads.

Michelle Murphy is a strong worker alongside Kathlyn Hickey, flanked by Nicole Crean and Casey Coleman. Roisín de Faoite has spent the past two weeks out with a rib injury, should she line out with Blackrock on Saturday in their intermediate championship final, it could hinder any potential start for Sunday.

It was felt coming into the semi-final that Seandún’s defence wasn’t as strong as last year.

That test was passed against St Finbarrs, but I’d expect Sars to be a greater challenge, more attacking than the Barrs. Brian Dillon's Susan Kate Brosnan captains the side from left half-back.

The flexible Niamh O’Leary could start at full-, corner- or centre-back for Seandún and management will consider their options here, particularly around the threat of Orlaith Mullins, Lucy Allen and Katlyn Sheehan.

Orlaith Cahalane in action for St Finbarr's against Courtney O'Keeffe, Seandún. Picture: Larry Cummins

It gives defenders, particularly your full-back line huge confidence when you have a solid keeper behind you and with Amy Lee between the posts, Seandún has the best in the business. Brave, a great shot-stopper with lengthy puck-outs, the latter is something Seandún should capitalise on and go into attacking mode at every opportunity.

She has her puckout equal in Mollie Lynch, her senior intercounty understudy, who can also put Sars into the danger area with one strike.

Defensively Sars will have their hands full but they’re tenacious and have improved with strong performances over Courcey Rovers and Inniscarra.

Emma Casey, Ellen Murphy, and Tara Elliot are the type of defenders you hate to have snapping at your heels.

I imagine Murphy will take up Amy. Sars half-backs against Seandún’s half-forwards will be a pivotal line.

Hollie Herlihy has come into the last two games as an influential substitute, injury preventing a full hour’s action. A further two weeks down the line will Sars decide to hold her again or start their best and give this everything they have from the throw-in?

You have height, speed, and skill in Herlihy, Mullins and Allen. Sars have strong scoring forwards of that there is little doubt, 13-86 scored on their path to the final with 11 different scorers. You have Ella Woods, who on her day is exciting to watch with 0-11 to her name, six from play. Katlyn Sheehan is another who may not always grab the headlines but is more than contributing with 2-10 to her credit.

Add in Clare Mullins, Saoirse Desmond (2-1) and the spread is strong in Sars. Sars have conceded nine goals in their last four outings and it’s something they’ll be anxious to address facing the championship’s top goal scorer in Amy O’Connor with nine goals in her pocket.

Sars are young but also experienced in many quarters and have been here before. Seandún have 17-77 scored over their campaign, a game less than Sars, and conceded 2-42.

The standard in their respective groups is telling here so best not to read too much into it. But certainly, defensively Sars will have to protect their goal.

Seandún are favourites, but marginally. Blackrock are out on Saturday, even though it hasn’t affected them over the past 12 months.

But if Seandún feel they have one hand on the cup, their grip will slip very quickly.