Golf legend Pádraig Harrington makes generous donation to Beara GAA fundraiser

Three-time Major-winning golfer Pádraig Harrington has honoured his Beara ancestry with generous donations for a unique online auction in aid of the family of county SFC-winning goalkeeper Pádraig Crowley.

Next Sunday week, at half-time in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC final between Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s, the jubilee side from 25 years ago will be presented.

The Beara team from 1997, who beat Castlehaven after a replay to claim the Andy Scannell Cup for the first time in 30 years, will be honoured and it is apposite as that squad are currently involved in a major fundraising drive.

Goalkeeper on that team was Pádraig Crowley, who is currently undergoing extensive chemotherapy in the wake of surgery, and a fund has been set up to support the future educational needs of the Castletownbere man’s children, James and Molly.

A golf classic was held at Berehaven GC last month, while a major draw will be held on the October bank holiday weekend, with the first prize a stay at Parknasilla Resort in Kerry.

Former Beara goalkeeper Pádraig Crowley, with his wife Gemma and children James and Molly, receiving his jacket from divisional board chairperson Michael Murphy and treasurer Michael Joe O'Sullivan at the recent golf classic held in Berehaven GC.

In addition, an online golf auction has gone live as of Thursday, October 20. Among the items up for auction are a flag from the 2008 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, signed by Pádraig Harrington, who retained his title that year.

In addition, the 2021 Ryder Cup captain – whose father Paddy hailed from Ardgroom in Beara and played for Cork in the 1956 and 1957 All-Ireland SFC finals – has also donated a polo shirt.

There are also fourball green-fee vouches for a number golf clubs, including Bantry Bay, Blarney, Ceann Sibéal, Charleville and Connemara, in the auction. Unusually, the winner of the auction will be the person with the lowest unique bid and they will have first choice of prizes, with the person making the second-lowest unique bid choosing next and so on.

It will cost €5 to place a bad, with the auctions closing on Saturday, November 5. All details can be found at www.bearagaa.ie.

Beara GAA divisional secretary Joseph Blake said: “We are very fortune to have to received green fees for some great golf courses and we thank them for that.

“I was delighted when I was contacted by Padraig Harrington’s manager offering to send us some signed memorabilia. Golf followers will all remember Padraig’s great win in 2008, especially his 2nd shot into the 71st hole which is regarded as one of the great shots in Open Championship history, and this raffle gives the public to have a piece of the memorable win with a signed pin flag by Pádraig. We are very grateful to have his support.

“The method behind having the lowest unique bid winning means that people don’t feel under pressure to put in a high big that they may not feel comfortable with.

“For the cost of €5, everyone is in with a chance of winning.”