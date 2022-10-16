Kilshannig take their first ever JAHC title with victory over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 

Kilshannig 1-14

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 1-10

KILSHANNIG took their first ever Junior A Hurling Championship title at Buttevant on a wet, cold and miserable Sunday afternoon.

The game was played in wet conditions with rain all through.

Kilshannig had the aid of the wind in the first half.

Colin O'Brien opened the scoring with a pointed free for Gaels.

Kilshannig had their goal in the third minute when a good cross by Diarmuid O'Sullivan found Dermot Twomey who netted.

Jack Twomey and Brian Guerin followed with points as Kilshannig moved 1-2 to 0-1 clear.

Both sides had a number of wides.

Colin O'Brien pointed a long range free in the 11th minute.

Jack and Kieran Twomey replied with points for Kilshannig who led 1-4 to 0-2 after 15 minutes.

Diarmuid O'Sullivan followed with a point. Daniel Relihan replied for the Gaels.

Kilshannig had a long-range point by Paddy Walsh. Good play by Owen O'Sullivan set up Kieran Twomey who pointed.

The winners half backline gained a foothold. Colin O'Brien soloed through and sent over.

Michael Hedigan added a point as Kilshannig were still double scores ahead 1-7 to 0-5.

In the 27th minute Eoghan Burke landed a long-range effort as Kilshannig led at half time, 1-8 to 0-5.

Gaels wind assisted did well on the changeover.

They lacked penetration up front where Kilshannig defended very well.

Michael Hedigan cut through but his effort was saved by David Kearney with the rebound coming to Hedigan who goaled.

Both sides exchanged points with Kilshannig ahead 1-10 to 1-7 by the end of the third quarter.

Kieran Twomey with a long range free opened up a four-point lead. Gaels kept in touch by Colin O'Brien.

A free by Kieran Twomey found Evan O'Sullivan who sent over. Damian Murphy with a point opened up a five-point leads by the 56th minute. Colin O'Brien had two late frees for Gaels with Jack Twomey completing the scoring.

Scorers for Kilshannig: K Twomey 0-4 (0-2f. 0-1 '65) J Twomey 0-4 (0-1f) D Twomey 1-0, Paddy Walsh, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, E Burke, E O'Sullivan 0-1, D Murphy 0-1, B Guerin 0-1 each.

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels: C O'Brien 0-8 (0-7f) M Hedigan 1-1, D Relihan 0-1.

KILSHANNIG: D Kearney, C O'Shea, B Guerin, J Cronin, E Burke, B Curtin (Capt) K Twomey, C Murphy, P Walsh, J Twomey, O O'Sullivan, D Twomey, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, E O'Hanlon, Darragh O'Sullivan.

Subs: J Kearney for D O'Sullivan, E O'Sullivan for O O'Sullivan, D Murphy for D Twomey.

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: G Healy, V Daly, A Ballentyne, T Morrissey, S O'Callaghan, S Killeen, E Coleman, D Relihan, P O'Shea, J Hudner, C O'Brien, S Hedigan, E Barrett, D Fehin, S Coleman.

Subs: M Hedigan for S Hedigan, D Jones for E Barrett, C Healy for D Fehin, O Hudner for S Coleman.

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).