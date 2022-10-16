Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 18:40

Kilshannig take their first ever JAHC title with victory over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 

Kilshannig take their first ever JAHC title with victory over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 

Kilshannig captured their first JAHC title with a win over Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels

Pat Ryan

Kilshannig 1-14 

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 1-10 

KILSHANNIG took their first ever Junior A Hurling Championship title at Buttevant on a wet, cold and miserable Sunday afternoon.

The game was played in wet conditions with rain all through. 

Kilshannig had the aid of the wind in the first half. 

Colin O'Brien opened the scoring with a pointed free for Gaels. 

Kilshannig had their goal in the third minute when a good cross by Diarmuid O'Sullivan found Dermot Twomey who netted. 

Jack Twomey and Brian Guerin followed with points as Kilshannig moved 1-2 to 0-1 clear. 

Both sides had a number of wides. 

Colin O'Brien pointed a long range free in the 11th minute. 

Jack and Kieran Twomey replied with points for Kilshannig who led 1-4 to 0-2 after 15 minutes. 

Diarmuid O'Sullivan followed with a point. Daniel Relihan replied for the Gaels. 

Kilshannig had a long-range point by Paddy Walsh. Good play by Owen O'Sullivan set up Kieran Twomey who pointed. 

The winners half backline gained a foothold. Colin O'Brien soloed through and sent over. 

Michael Hedigan added a point as Kilshannig were still double scores ahead 1-7 to 0-5. 

In the 27th minute Eoghan Burke landed a long-range effort as Kilshannig led at half time, 1-8 to 0-5.

Gaels wind assisted did well on the changeover. 

They lacked penetration up front where Kilshannig defended very well. 

Michael Hedigan cut through but his effort was saved by David Kearney with the rebound coming to Hedigan who goaled. 

Both sides exchanged points with Kilshannig ahead 1-10 to 1-7 by the end of the third quarter. 

Kieran Twomey with a long range free opened up a four-point lead. Gaels kept in touch by Colin O'Brien. 

A free by Kieran Twomey found Evan O'Sullivan who sent over. Damian Murphy with a point opened up a five-point leads by the 56th minute. Colin O'Brien had two late frees for Gaels with Jack Twomey completing the scoring.

Scorers for Kilshannig: K Twomey 0-4 (0-2f. 0-1 '65) J Twomey 0-4 (0-1f) D Twomey 1-0, Paddy Walsh, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, E Burke, E O'Sullivan 0-1, D Murphy 0-1, B Guerin 0-1 each.

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels: C O'Brien 0-8 (0-7f) M Hedigan 1-1, D Relihan 0-1.

KILSHANNIG: D Kearney, C O'Shea, B Guerin, J Cronin, E Burke, B Curtin (Capt) K Twomey, C Murphy, P Walsh, J Twomey, O O'Sullivan, D Twomey, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, E O'Hanlon, Darragh O'Sullivan. 

Subs: J Kearney for D O'Sullivan, E O'Sullivan for O O'Sullivan, D Murphy for D Twomey.

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: G Healy, V Daly, A Ballentyne, T Morrissey, S O'Callaghan, S Killeen, E Coleman, D Relihan, P O'Shea, J Hudner, C O'Brien, S Hedigan, E Barrett, D Fehin, S Coleman. 

Subs: M Hedigan for S Hedigan, D Jones for E Barrett, C Healy for D Fehin, O Hudner for S Coleman.

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).

More in this section

Cork v Clare - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork footballers will face Clare in 2023 Munster Football Championship 
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off The Longshot: Irish ladies on song in qualifier
DENIS SCANNELL Blue Demons mourn the passing of founding member Noel McCarthy
#cork gaa
Gavin Coombes is tackled by Jan-Hendrik Wessels 15/10/2022

Munster get back on track with impressive Thomond Park display

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more