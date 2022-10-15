Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 17:04

Cork footballers will face Clare in 2023 Munster Football Championship 

Winners will meet Limerick in the provincial semi-final with Kerry taking on Tipp or Waterford
Brian Hurley, Cork, in action against Martin McMahon, Clare, in the 2015 Munster semi-fina. at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eoin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

Eamonn Murphy

JOHN Cleary's Cork footballers will take on the Banner in the Munster football quarter-final next spring.

The Rebels and Clare have met regularly in the league in recent seasons but this will be the first championship pairing since 2015 when Cork were 1-20 t0 1-8 winners at Páirc Uí Rinn.

That means they'll have to beat Colm Collins' charges in Ennis to set up a provincial semi-final with Limerick. Brian Hurley is the only Cork footballer who featured seven years ago in that clash still involved with the county team.

Clare have been extremely competitive in the modern era, twice reaching the latter stages of the All-Ireland series but have been thwarted repeatedly in Munster by Kerry. They'll be energised by being on the other side of the draw to the Kingdom.

Kerry will take on the winners of Tipp-Waterford in the other Munster semi-final.

2023 MUNSTER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP:

Quarter-finals: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork v Clare. 

Semi-finals: Limerick v Cork/Clare, Tipperary/Waterford v Kerry

