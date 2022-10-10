Three reasons Fr O'Neills hurlers won the Cork SAHC

DESIRE

Not that Courcey Rovers didn’t have a burning ambition of their own, but O’Neills had had to stand and watch Charleville and Kanturk lift the Jim Forbes Cup in the last two years.

No doubt there had to be some plain-talking language in the dressing room at half-time but equally a focus on what needed to change. They put that plan into practice and reaped the rewards, with the top grade now beckoning for them.

EXPERIENCE – AND FRESHNESS

While the previous two defeats were not enjoyable affairs, they had at least been educational for them. Another key factor in terms of experience was the return of Bryan Sweeney and Dave Colbert as joint-managers – the pair had been in charge for the 2019 county Premier IHC win and had worked with some of the players back to U16 level.

Allied to that was the input of coach Niall O’Halloran – the Ballinhassig native had won the PIHC with Bandon in 2016 and IHC with Éire Óg in 2020. He will be part of the Cork minor set-up next year and his CV continues to grow.

ATTACKING OPTIONS

While Declan Dalton is so often the headline-grabber, he was uncharacteristically subdued in the first half as Fergus Lordan quietened him before coming good in the second half.

Dunne has shone throughout the championship too and almost had a wonder goal in the first half – well set up by Dalton – while he was unlucky not to raise a green flag in the second period, either. Even so, his four points were worth their weight in gold as Courceys were reeled in in the third quarter. In addition, John and Joe Millerick each came up with three points.