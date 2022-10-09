SAHC:Fr O'Neills heading for premier senior after win over Courcey Rovers

Fr O’Neills 0-20

Courcey Rovers 2-12

It was third time lucky for Fr O’Neills as they came good in the second half to see off Courcey Rovers in the Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Beaten finalists the last two years, the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side trailed by five points, 1-11 to 0-9, at half-time against the 2021 Premier IHC winners but the second period saw them take control of the game, not conceding until injury time, when Courceys almost salvaged something.

Ger Millerick was freed from his duty marking Seán Twomey, with Seán O’Connor taking over as the Cork star benefited from the more open prairie of the half-back line. Declan Dalton, with just one point – a 65 – to his name in the first half after being heavily policed by Fergus Lordan, began to find more latitude and the tone was set as his pass allowed Jason Hankard a shot at goal. His lobbed effort hit the crossbar and bounced wide, but they began to harness some momentum.

9th October 2022 Fr. O'Neill's Mark O'Keeffe shoots from Courcey Rover's Sean Twomey during the Co-Op Superstores Cork senior A hurling championship final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Two Dalton frees and one from play after a mazy run were followed by Billy Dunne’s second of the afternoon and they were level as Hankard set up Dalton for his fifth of the day. While Courceys goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan saved from Dunne, there was no stopping O’Neills, who pushed two points ahead through Joe Millerick and Billy Dunne.

Courceys hadn’t shot a wide in the first half but that tally began to build worryingly in the final quarter as Richard Sweetnam and Stephen Nyhan put balls wide while O’Neills were finding a lot more space in attack.

Dunne was proving a real handful, drawing a foul that led to Dalton’s sixth and then scoring his fourth of the game to make it 0-18 to 1-11 with 54 minutes on the clock. Dunne almost got the goal to make it safe but, under pressure from Martin Collins and Billy Mulcahy, he couldn’t get a shot in – and almost injured himself as he ran into the post.

Tomás Millerick and Dalton left six between the sides in injury time and two and a half of the four minutes had gone when Twomey was fouled for a Courceys free that was deposited to the net by netminder Nyhan.

There was time for one last, potentially levelling attack. When captain Tadhg O’Sullivan won the ball on the left, he passed to Sweetnam and his shot was well-hit but just too high and O’Neills were the champions.

The victors had begun in roaring form, with a pair of John Millerick points sandwiching one by Billy Dunne in the opening three minutes, but the rest of the first half saw them outscored by 1-11 to 0-6.

Courceys centre-back Fergus Lordan sacrificed his own game to follow Declan Dalton wherever he went, including a stint closer to goal, while midfielder DJ Twomey set the tone for them with his intensity-work around midfield.

Olan Twomey got them off the mark and four straight points followed. Seán Twomey, the focal point of their attack, had Ger Millerick for company in the first half, meaning that clean possession were rare but they still profited from the breaks after deliveries inside. One of them almost resulted in a Ronan Nyhan goal but they had the advantage and Richard Sweetnam made it 0-5 to 0-3.

At the other end, O’Neills might have had a goal as Courceys goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan was dispossessed but, in the slippery conditions, Cillian Broderick was unable to get shot away before the danger was cleared by Martin Collins. Even so, the East Cork side were level at 0-6 each on 19 after Tomás Millerick pointed following a turnover.

Courceys pushed on in the closing stages of the half, notwithstanding a Billy Dunne goal attempt for O’Neills that fizzed past the post. Sweetnam, Crowley and DJ Twomey were on target as they moved 0-10 to 0-7 in front. In the third second minute of injury time, the scoreboard read 0-11 to 0-8 when Crowley’s delivery towards Twomey ended up with the ball squirting loose for Nyhan to pull to the net.

Joe Millerick pulled one back for O’Neills before half-time but something big was needed on the resumption if they were to avoid a third consecutive final defeat. They certainly came up with that and now the premier senior grade awaits.

Scorers for Fr O’Neills: D Dalton 0-7 (0-3f, 0-1 65), B Dunne 0-4, Joe Millerick, John Millerick 0-3 each, T Millerick 0-2, K O’Sullivan 0-1.

Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-5 (0-3f), R Nyhan, S Nyhan (f) 1-1 each, DJ Twomey, O Crowley 0-2 each, C Roche 0-1.

FR O’NEILLS: P O’Sullivan; M Millerick, G Millerick, S O’Connor; M O’Keeffe, D Harrington, R Kenneally; T Millerick, K O’Sullivan; J Hankard, D Dalton, Joe Millerick; John Millerick, C Broderick, B Dunne.

Subs: E Motherway for Kenneally (half-time), P McMahon for John Millerick (48), J Barry for M Millerick (60), P Hassett for Joe Millerick (60).

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; B Mulcahy, M Collins, C Daly; S McCarthy, F Lordan, C Roche; DJ Twomey. L Collins; B Ryan, T O’Sullivan, O Crowley; R Nyhan, S Twomey, R Sweetnam.

Subs: B Collins for McCarthy (28, injured), J O’Neill for Ryan (44), J McCarthy for Collins (47), D O’Donovan for R Nyhan (59).

Referee: C O’Regan (Ballyhea).