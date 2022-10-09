Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 19:30

Nemo Rangers are Seandun Junior A hurling champions after beating Brian Dillon's in final

Nemo Rangers are Seandun Junior A hurling champions after beating Brian Dillon's in final

Kevin O'Donovan, Nemo Rangers receiving the man of the match award from Eileen Clifford after their victory over Brian Dillons in the Seandun City Divison JAHC final match at Ballinlough, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

John Leonard

Nemo Rangers 0-13

Brian Dillon’s 1-6.

NEMO RANGERS, who are celebrating their centenary, won the Seandún Junior A Hurling Championship for the 14th time, as they saw off the challenge of Brian Dillon’s in blustery conditions at Ballinlough on Sunday afternoon.

The conditions dictated that this would be a relatively low-scoring contest as Brian Dillon’s had the only score of the opening quarter. 

Nemo Rangers held the initiative in the second quarter as they restricted the Murmont side to a single score. 

The second half was more evenly contested and Brian Dillon’s goal in this period reduced the margin to five points. 

The Trabeg side were reduced to 14 players as Conor O’Donovan got a straight red card with ten minutes remaining.

Within a minute of the throw-in, Mick Brennan pointed a free for Brian Dillon’s, but Nemo Rangers had to wait until the 17th minute for Conor Horgan to open their account.

Nemo Rangers Captain Conor Horgan celebrates with his team and young fans after their victory over Brian Dillons in the Seandun City Divison JAHC final match at Ballinlough, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Nemo Rangers Captain Conor Horgan celebrates with his team and young fans after their victory over Brian Dillons in the Seandun City Divison JAHC final match at Ballinlough, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The Trabeg side had Brian Dillon’s pinned back as Ronan Dalton and Peter Collins tagged on points from play, before the Murmont side responded with a point from play by Brennan.

Nemo Rangers had the Murmont side back on the defensive as Kevin O’Donovan slotted over three unanswered points from play. 

This left the Trabeg side leading 0-6 to 0-2 at the interval.

Nemo Rangers had the Murmont side on the back foot as Collins slotted over two points without reply. 

Conor Horgan and O’Donovan also scored one each, before Brennan pointed his second free for Brian Dillon’s.

Darragh Rodgers slotted over a point from play for the Murmont side and Shane Horgan responded with two pointed frees for Nemo Rangers.

Entering the final ten minutes, with the Trabeg side a man down, Brian Dillon’s reduced the deficit as James Murphy drilled home a goal from the edge of the square, following a free by Ross Murphy. 

This left the scoreline reading 0-12 to 1-4 in favour of Nemo Rangers.

Brian Dillon’s outscored the Trabeg side by two points to one in the closing stages.

Nemo Rangers Captain Conor Horgan celebrates with his team and young fans after their victory over Brian Dillons in the Seandun City Divison JAHC final match at Ballinlough, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Nemo Rangers Captain Conor Horgan celebrates with his team and young fans after their victory over Brian Dillons in the Seandun City Divison JAHC final match at Ballinlough, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: K O’Donovan 0-4; S Horgan 0-3 (0-2f); P Collins 0-3; C Horgan 0-2; R Dalton 0-1.

Brian Dillon’s: M Brennan 0-4(0-3); J Murphy 1-0; D Rodgers, K Varian 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: J Masters; S Cronin, C O’Donovan, J Cowing; P Morgan, A O’Donovan, B Murphy; E Dilloughrey, B Cripps; J Coogan, P Collins, K O’Donovan; R Dalton, J Horgan, C Horgan.

Subs: S Horgan for Coogan (38), M Cronin for Dilloughrey (58),C Kiely for J Horgan (58).

Brian Dillon’s: A Murphy; D Cretin, J Freehand, J Noonan; R Murphy, D Brosnan, D O’Donoghue; C McCarthy, K McCormick; G Duggan, T Lawrence, D McCormick; M Brennan, C Brosnan, K Varian.

Subs: D Rodgers for D McCormick (36), J Murphy for Duggan (58), J Horgan for Brosnan (58).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).

More in this section

Graham Cummins and Eddie O'Hare capture what Cork City's league win meant to the Rebel Army Graham Cummins and Eddie O'Hare capture what Cork City's league win meant to the Rebel Army
Party time for Cork City fans in joyous scenes at Turner's Cross Party time for Cork City fans in joyous scenes at Turner's Cross
Liam Kearney 24/8/2018 Cork City Academy refuse to travel to Finn Harps for U14 quarter-final
#cork gaa
Robert O'Mahony leads the way for the Barrs as they beat Douglas to win the Junior B hurling championship

Robert O'Mahony leads the way for the Barrs as they beat Douglas to win the Junior B hurling championship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more