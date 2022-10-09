Nemo Rangers are Seandun Junior A hurling champions after beating Brian Dillon's in final

Nemo Rangers 0-13

Brian Dillon’s 1-6.

NEMO RANGERS, who are celebrating their centenary, won the Seandún Junior A Hurling Championship for the 14th time, as they saw off the challenge of Brian Dillon’s in blustery conditions at Ballinlough on Sunday afternoon.

The conditions dictated that this would be a relatively low-scoring contest as Brian Dillon’s had the only score of the opening quarter.

Nemo Rangers held the initiative in the second quarter as they restricted the Murmont side to a single score.

The second half was more evenly contested and Brian Dillon’s goal in this period reduced the margin to five points.

The Trabeg side were reduced to 14 players as Conor O’Donovan got a straight red card with ten minutes remaining.

Within a minute of the throw-in, Mick Brennan pointed a free for Brian Dillon’s, but Nemo Rangers had to wait until the 17th minute for Conor Horgan to open their account.

Nemo Rangers Captain Conor Horgan celebrates with his team and young fans after their victory over Brian Dillons in the Seandun City Divison JAHC final match at Ballinlough, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The Trabeg side had Brian Dillon’s pinned back as Ronan Dalton and Peter Collins tagged on points from play, before the Murmont side responded with a point from play by Brennan.

Nemo Rangers had the Murmont side back on the defensive as Kevin O’Donovan slotted over three unanswered points from play.

This left the Trabeg side leading 0-6 to 0-2 at the interval.

Nemo Rangers had the Murmont side on the back foot as Collins slotted over two points without reply.

Conor Horgan and O’Donovan also scored one each, before Brennan pointed his second free for Brian Dillon’s.

Darragh Rodgers slotted over a point from play for the Murmont side and Shane Horgan responded with two pointed frees for Nemo Rangers.

Entering the final ten minutes, with the Trabeg side a man down, Brian Dillon’s reduced the deficit as James Murphy drilled home a goal from the edge of the square, following a free by Ross Murphy.

This left the scoreline reading 0-12 to 1-4 in favour of Nemo Rangers.

Brian Dillon’s outscored the Trabeg side by two points to one in the closing stages.

Nemo Rangers Captain Conor Horgan celebrates with his team and young fans after their victory over Brian Dillons in the Seandun City Divison JAHC final match at Ballinlough, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: K O’Donovan 0-4; S Horgan 0-3 (0-2f); P Collins 0-3; C Horgan 0-2; R Dalton 0-1.

Brian Dillon’s: M Brennan 0-4(0-3); J Murphy 1-0; D Rodgers, K Varian 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: J Masters; S Cronin, C O’Donovan, J Cowing; P Morgan, A O’Donovan, B Murphy; E Dilloughrey, B Cripps; J Coogan, P Collins, K O’Donovan; R Dalton, J Horgan, C Horgan.

Subs: S Horgan for Coogan (38), M Cronin for Dilloughrey (58),C Kiely for J Horgan (58).

Brian Dillon’s: A Murphy; D Cretin, J Freehand, J Noonan; R Murphy, D Brosnan, D O’Donoghue; C McCarthy, K McCormick; G Duggan, T Lawrence, D McCormick; M Brennan, C Brosnan, K Varian.

Subs: D Rodgers for D McCormick (36), J Murphy for Duggan (58), J Horgan for Brosnan (58).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).