Dungourney hurlers edge out Cloughduv to land Intermediate A title

Dungourney 1-16 Cloughduv 0-13

IT wasn’t the prettiest of affairs, but that won’t matter a jot in Dungourney as they savour the winning feeling after defeating Cloughduv in the final of the Co-op Superstores Cork IAHC in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on a wet Sunday afternoon.

In a game of six missed goal chances, it was Ryan Denny’s penalty just after half-time that sent Dungourney on their way to a famous victory.

The home of Jamesie Kelleher had many heroes on the day, Shane Hegarty hit 0-4, Ryan Denny covered every blade of glass while young Jack Leahy’s status continues to grow.

However, when the dust settles over the next few days it will be their goalkeeper, Paul Flynn who will receive the biggest accolades as he gave an exhibition of goalkeeping, saving from point blank range on four occasions across the hour, a contribution that will haunt Cloughduv over the winter.

The first half was a tale of steel over style, perspiration over inspiration and missed goal chances as both sides struggled with the greasy conditions.

Three of those goal chances fell to Cloughduv inside the opening eight minutes and on each occasion Dungourney Flynn, proved more than able, saving brilliantly from Aidan Murphy, Brian Verling and Mark Verling.

The Imokilly side grew in stature after each repulsion as they raced into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after ten minutes. Jack Leahy had two of those points for Dungourney, John Ahern had the other while Brian Verling tapped over an important free for Cloughduv after missing two earlier efforts.

Shane Hegarty was everywhere for Dungourney at this stage, and two points from him and a Ryan Denny free gave them a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, Verling and Mark Walsh with the scores for Cloughduv.

Dungourney's Shane Rohan clears from Cloughduv's Eoin Moynihan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Gradually, however, the Muskerry side began to impose themselves on the game and three-in-a-row from Murphy, Mark Verling and Walsh levelled the game for the first time at 0-6 apiece.

A Brian Verling free then edged Cloughduv ahead, before the fourth goal chance of the game fell to Dungourney’s Leahy but unfortunately for him, Conrad Crowley saved brilliantly.

Cloughduv's goalkeeper Conrad Crowley saves from Dungourney's Jack Leahy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Nonetheless, Leahy soon added a free to level proceedings again before Hegarty and Brian Verling exchanged scores to leave the sides deadlock at 0-8 each at the break.

Dungourney moved Hegarty in to the edge of the square on the resumption and it was soon to pay a significant dividend.

Denny pushed his side ahead with a smart point from play before Paul Flynn once again saved brilliantly, this time from Brian Verling.

The miss was made more significant moments later when Hegarty gathered a long delivery from Cormac Griffin before being fouled for a penalty.

Captain Denny stepped up and crashed it home and suddenly Dungourney had the wind in their sails.

Leahy tapped over another couple of frees, with Hegarty winning one of them but Cloughduv showed their resolve, replying with three of their own, Stephen O’Donoghue with the pick of them to leave Denny’s golden goal between them with 15 to play.

It was all to play for now as two Leahy frees pushed Dungourney ahead before Cormac O’Driscoll and a Verling free brought Cloughduv within three again.

But it was Dungourney who finished in style with Leahy, Hegarty and Griffin landing the final scores of the game to secure them a place in next year’s PIHC.

Dungourney captain Dylan Healy raises the Paddy Walsh Cup. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Dungourney: J Leahy (0-8, 6 f), R Denny (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-1 f), S Hegarty (0-4), C Griffin and John Ahern (0-1 each).

Cloughduv: B Verling (0-6, frees), A Murphy and M Walsh (0-2 each), C O’Driscoll, M Verling and S O’Donoghue (0-1 each).

DUNGOURNEY: P Flynn; M Leahy, M McGrath, D Healy (c); S Rohan, S Motherway, C Padden; J Leahy, S Hegarty; James Ahern, B Forbes, John Ahern; N McGrath, N Flynn, R Denny.

Subs: C Griffin for N McGrath (h/t), C Flynn for N Flynn (41), W McCarthy for Rohan (47), C Canty for Mannix (48), N McGrath for James Ahern (58), C O’Doherty for M McGrath (inj, 61).

CLOUGHDUV: C Crowley; L Kelleher, B Ahern, Ó O’Driscoll; S Curzon, C O’Driscoll, E Clifford (c); A Murphy, W Ahern; M Walsh, E Moynihan, J Mannix; M Verling, B Verling, C Ryan.

Subs: S O’Donoghue for Moynihan (h/t), P Buckley Curzon (47), S O’Connor for Ryan (54), D Walsh for O’Driscoll (62).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).