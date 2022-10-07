Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 21:41

Munster beaten for the third time in four games away to Connacht

Hosts were in control in the second half at the Sportsgrounds
Munster beaten for the third time in four games away to Connacht

Patrick Campbell of Munster scores his side's first try despite the efforts of Conor Oliver of Connacht at the Sportsground. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Derek daly

Connacht 20 Munster 11 

MUNSTER suffered their third defeat in four matches in a typical arm wrestle of a URC clash at the Sportsgrounds in Galway on Friday evening, as Connacht finished strongly to take the spoils.

Connacht opened the scoring in the 8th minute after the Munster front row had been well and truly filleted at scrum time. From the resultant penalty Connacht ran it wide after a few phases and the Munster full-back Joey Carbery found himself in no man’s land as a looping Jack Carty pass cleared him with ease, allowing Irish winger Mack Hansen an easy run in from the left wing.

Luckily for Munster Jack Carty left his kicking boots in the dressing room, as he struck the left upright from an easy-looking conversion, and managed to hit the same post from an 18th-minute penalty straight in front of the posts.

Connacht’s indiscipline offered Munster an avenue back into the match and when Munster got into the Connacht 22 for the first time they made it count. The forwards softened up the defence initially and when out-half Ben Healy flung it wide left to Patrick Campbell in the 23rd minute the young Corkman collected to dive over for his first-ever URC try.

Connacht were looking particularly threatening in the 37th minute, after a big Jarrad Butler up the middle had created a brilliant attacking platform, only for a trademark Tadhg Beirne jackal to turn the ball over.

Munster matched straight down the pitch and a Healy penalty from 20m ensured that Graham Rowntree’s side led 5-8 at the break.

 Joey Carbery of Munster in action against Jarrad Butler of Connacht. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
 Joey Carbery of Munster in action against Jarrad Butler of Connacht. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Munster started the second half brightly and Healy capitalised by slotting a 48th-minute penalty from straight in front of the Connacht posts.

However, former Munster man Conor Fitzgerald got Connacht up the pitch with a brilliantly executed kick.

From the resultant lineout, the home side split the Munster maul defence to pieces, with the move ending with Finlay Bealham scoring in the 54th minute despite the best efforts of Edwin Edogbo to hold him up. 

However, Carty sliced his conversion attempt badly and Munster maintained their one-point lead.

Connacht got a penalty after 61 minutes and they switched goal kickers to great effect, as full-back Fitzgerald split the post from 40m to retake the lead.

There was a whole quarter of the game remaining, but Munster never really looked like regaining the lead, with some poor indiscipline from the likes of Jack O’Donoghue undermining their efforts.

Paul Boyle grabbed a try in the 79th minute to make the game safe for Connacht, as their maul did the damage once more, to ensure the home crowd went home happy.

Scorers for Connacht: Fitzgerald (1 pen, 1 con), Hansen, Bealham, Boyle (1 try each).

Munster: Healy (2 pens), Campbell (1 try).

CONNACHT: Fitzgerald; Porch, Ralston, Hawkshaw, Hansen; Carty (capt), Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham; Thornbury, Dowling; Hurley-Langton, Oliver, Butler.

Subs: Dooley for Buckley (48), Murphy for Hurley-Langton (50), Boyle for Butler (55), Aungier, Murray and Reilly for Bealham, Dowling and Marmion (58).

MUNSTER: Carbery; Phillips, Fekitoa, Goggin, Campbell; Healy, Murray; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Knox; Kleyn, Beirne; O’Donoghue, O’Mahony (C), Coombes.

Subs: Loughman for Kilcoyne (40), Archer and Edogbo for Knox and Kleyn (51), Casey for Murray (58), Gibbons for Healy (68), R Scannell for Goggin (72), O’Sullivan for O’Mahony (72), Buckley for N Scannell (75).

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

More in this section

SSC Napoli v Liverpool FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League The Longshot: I remember admiring the backheels of Naples
Fiona Keating and Michelle Teehan 7/8/2022 Camogie All-Stars: 10 Cork players nominated as Kilkenny lead the way
Cobh open East Cork JAHC account by getting the better of champions St Ita’s East Cork Junior A Hurling final preview: Erin's Own bid to stop Cobh's double drive
cork rugby
<p>Cork City's Liam Kearney. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Cork City Academy refuse to travel to Finn Harps for U14 quarter-final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more