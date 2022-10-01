Two quick-fire second-half goals send Bantry into the Premier Intermediate Football final at the expense of Iveleary

Premier IFC Dunmanway

Bantry Blues 3-13

Iveleary 1-16

TWO goals in the space of a minute midway through the second half for Bantry Blues proved pivotal in helping them clinch a place in the Premier Intermediate Football Championship county final following this absorbing game played last Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were trailing by a point before two goals in sixty seconds from Dara McCarthy and Arthur Coakley moved them five points clear after 42 minutes.

The response from Iveleary was emphatic however as they struck four successive points to quickly reduce the deficit.

A second goal from Arthur Coakley in the 57th minute after great play from young Paddy Cronin effectively sealed victory for the Blues following a pulsating game.

Both sides deserve immense praise for serving up an enthralling game full of quality scores and intensity.

Cork County Intermediate Football semi-final Conor O’Leary (Iveleary) evades Dara McCarthy (Bantry Blues) during the Bon Secours Cork County Premier Intermediate Football Championship semi-final in Dunmanway. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Former Cork senior player Ruairi Deane was an influential figure throughout for the Blues, where he was well supported by Paddy Cronin and Arthur Coakley.

Iveleary who were without talented forward Cathal Vaughan following a recent shoulder operation displayed admirable character and contributed immensely to a great game. They have made huge strides in recent years, and they will be a force once again next year.

The game started in whirlwind fashion with Deane scoring for Bantry from play after ten seconds.

Iveleary replied with a sublime goal from Sean O’Riordan after good play by Ciaran Galvin.

The first half ebbed and flowed as both sides continued to trade points. Deane was proving very influential for Bantry and his third point of the first half restored parity after 15 minutes.

Iveleary with Chris Og Jones prominent led by two points with half-time approaching but two successive points from Deane and Arthur Coakley levelled proceedings at half-time, 1-6 to 0-9.

The second half continued in a similar vein with scores being traded.

Cork County Intermediate Football semi-final Kevin Manning (Iveleary) and Ruari Deane (Bantry Blues) battle for possession during the Bon Secours Cork County Premier Intermediate Football Championship semi-final in Dunmanway. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Iveleary led by a point before the devastating two goals from Dara McCarthy and Arthur Coakley moved Bantry five points clear after 42 minutes.

Iveleary struck four successive points to reduce the gap to one point in a thrilling finale.

The Blues held their nerve and secured victory when Arthur Coakley applied a neat close range finish following a typically thundering Deane run.

Bantry now advance to a county final showdown against Kanturk.

Cork County Intermediate Football semi-final Bantry Blues coach David O’Donovan. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Scorers for Bantry Blues: A Coakley 2-3 (2f), R Deane 0-5, D McCarthy 1-1, P Cronin 0-3 (1f), S O’Leary 0-1.

Scorers for Iveleary: C Og Jones 0-4 (1f), S O’Riordan 1-0, C O’Leary 0-3 (1f), L Kearney, B O’Leary 0-2 each, B Cronin 0-1 f, S O’Leary 0–1 mark, C Galvin 0-1, T Roberts, D O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Bantry Blues: S Murray; S Thornton, T Cronin, C O’Brien; E Minihane, B Foley, E O’Shea; S O’Leary, D McCarthy; S Keevers, K Coakley, D Murray; P Cronin, R Deane, A Coakley.

Subs: C Power for E O’Shea (inj 7), K Casey for D Murray (30), D Daly for K Coakley (50).

Iveleary: J Creedon; D O’Donovan, C O’Riordan, D O’Riordan; K Manning, C Galvin, T Roberts; S O’Leary, S O’Riordan; C O’Leary, C Og Jones, B Cronin, B O’Leary, I Jones, L Kearney.

Subs: J O’Donovan for I Jones (50), A O’Donovan for L Kearney (55), S Lehane for D O’Donovan (60), L O’Sullivan for T Roberts (60), D O’Sullivan for B O’Leary (12).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).