Kanturk reach the Premier Intermediate football final after an extra-time win over Cill Na Martra

Kanturk 1-14
Cill Na Martra 1-13
(AET)
KANTURK are through to yet another Premier Intermediate Football Championship final after squeezing past Cill na Martra in a thrilling semi-final in Mallow on Saturday afternoon.
Late points by Ryan Walsh proved to be the difference between the sides after a pulsating encounter that left nothing to the imagination.
Small margins early on saw Michéal Ó Déasuna hit the bar from a free however his compatriot Ciaran Ó Duinnín did get the Gaeltacht side off and running with a nice point on two minutes.
Kanturk hit back with a point from Ian Walsh - a point from Maidcí Ó Duinnín keeping the advantage with the boys in white.
The game’s first major came on eight minutes when a beautiful ball in from Ian Walsh was punched to the net by the in rushing Grantus Bucinskas – Kanturk now firmly on the move.
A massive point from Colin Walsh and a great save from Kanturk net minder Ronan Cashman kept Kanturk in front but such was the way of this game, Cill na Martra hit back with points from Cianie Ó Fóiréidh, Ciarán ó Duinnín, Michéal Ó Deasúna and Daniel Ó Duinnín as the game headed for half time.
Points from Colin Walsh and Fionbarra Ó hÉalaithe rounding off the first half – 1-4 to 0-7.
There was to be no let-up in the second half with Kanturk’s Lorcan McLoughlin first to register a score before Kanturk gifted their opponents the second goal of the game.
Keeper Cashman kicked directly to Ciarán Ó Duinnín and the centre forward made no mistake with his response.
A brace of points from Cill na Martra pushed them three clear but credit to the Duhallow men, they dug deep and had the game back level with five to go.
A late 45 from substitute Jason Mac Cárthaigh looked like settling this one but a monster free from Cashman in added time sent this one to extra time – all forgiven for the young keeper.
The first half of extra time yielded no score but Ryan Walsh (who came back on as a 70 minute sub) proved to be the difference for the Duhallow men.
Hard on a terrific Cill na Martra effort but Kanturk go through to another showpiece game.
Scorers for Kanturk: G Bucinskas 1-2; C Walsh 0-4 (0-1f); P Walsh, R Walsh 0-2 each; L McLoughlin, R Cashman (0-1f), I Walsh, C Clemon 0-1 each.
Cill na Martra: C Ó Duinnín 1-2; M Ó Deasúna (0-1mark), D Ó Duinnín (0-1f), C Ó Fóirréidh 0-2 each; A Ó Cuana, M Ó Duinnín, J Mac Cárthaigh (0-1 45), F Ó hÉalaithe, C Mac Lochlainn 0-1 each.
KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill; T Walsh, D Browne, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh, A Walsh; G Bucinskas, L McLoughlin, R Walsh; A Walsh, C Walsh, I Walsh.
Subs: D O’Connell for A Walsh (bs) 24 (rev 28), D O’Connell for R Walsh (36), C Clemon for I Walsh (45), L O’Keeffe for L McLoughlin (57), R Walsh for B O’Sullivan (70).
CILL NA MARTRA: P Ó Riordáin; A Ó hUidhir, G Ó Mocháin, F Ó Faoláin; D Ó Conaill, S Ó Fóirréidh, C Ó Fóirréidh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe; F Ó hÉalaithe, C Ó Duinnín, D Ó Duinnín; D Ó húrdail, M Ó Deasúna, M Ó Duinnín.
Subs: C Mac Lochlainn for G Ó Mocháin (inj)(14), S Ó Duinnín for M Ó Duinnín (42), C Ó Meachair for M Ó Deasúna (50), J Mac Cárthaigh for D Ó húrdail (58), M Ó Deasúna for J Mac Cárthaigh 70).
Referee: J Bermingham (Bride Rovers)