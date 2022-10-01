Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 18:55

Kanturk reach the Premier Intermediate football final after an extra-time win over Cill Na Martra

Kanturk reach the Premier Intermediate football final after an extra-time win over Cill Na Martra

Pictured at Mallow was Danny O'Connell and Noel O'Leary for Cill na Martra and Kanturk's Ryan Walsh jumping for the ball. Picture Denis Boyle

Kanturk 1-14 

Cill Na Martra 1-13 

(AET)

KANTURK are through to yet another Premier Intermediate Football Championship final after squeezing past Cill na Martra in a thrilling semi-final in Mallow on Saturday afternoon.

Late points by Ryan Walsh proved to be the difference between the sides after a pulsating encounter that left nothing to the imagination.

Small margins early on saw Michéal Ó Déasuna hit the bar from a free however his compatriot Ciaran Ó Duinnín did get the Gaeltacht side off and running with a nice point on two minutes.

Kanturk hit back with a point from Ian Walsh - a point from Maidcí Ó Duinnín keeping the advantage with the boys in white.

The game’s first major came on eight minutes when a beautiful ball in from Ian Walsh was punched to the net by the in rushing Grantus Bucinskas – Kanturk now firmly on the move.

A massive point from Colin Walsh and a great save from Kanturk net minder Ronan Cashman kept Kanturk in front but such was the way of this game, Cill na Martra hit back with points from Cianie Ó Fóiréidh, Ciarán ó Duinnín, Michéal Ó Deasúna and Daniel Ó Duinnín as the game headed for half time.

Pictured at Mallow was Daniel Dunne for Cill na Martra being tackled by Kanturk's Colin Walsh. Picture Denis Boyle

Points from Colin Walsh and Fionbarra Ó hÉalaithe rounding off the first half – 1-4 to 0-7.

There was to be no let-up in the second half with Kanturk’s Lorcan McLoughlin first to register a score before Kanturk gifted their opponents the second goal of the game.

Keeper Cashman kicked directly to Ciarán Ó Duinnín and the centre forward made no mistake with his response.

A brace of points from Cill na Martra pushed them three clear but credit to the Duhallow men, they dug deep and had the game back level with five to go.

A late 45 from substitute Jason Mac Cárthaigh looked like settling this one but a monster free from Cashman in added time sent this one to extra time – all forgiven for the young keeper.

The first half of extra time yielded no score but Ryan Walsh (who came back on as a 70 minute sub) proved to be the difference for the Duhallow men.

Hard on a terrific Cill na Martra effort but Kanturk go through to another showpiece game.

Pictured at Mallow was Finén O'Faolain for Cill na Martra chasing Kanturk's Tommy Walsh. Picture Denis Boyle

Scorers for Kanturk: G Bucinskas 1-2; C Walsh 0-4 (0-1f); P Walsh, R Walsh 0-2 each; L McLoughlin, R Cashman (0-1f), I Walsh, C Clemon 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: C Ó Duinnín 1-2; M Ó Deasúna (0-1mark), D Ó Duinnín (0-1f), C Ó Fóirréidh 0-2 each; A Ó Cuana, M Ó Duinnín, J Mac Cárthaigh (0-1 45), F Ó hÉalaithe, C Mac Lochlainn 0-1 each.

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill; T Walsh, D Browne, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh, A Walsh; G Bucinskas, L McLoughlin, R Walsh; A Walsh, C Walsh, I Walsh. 

Subs: D O’Connell for A Walsh (bs) 24 (rev 28), D O’Connell for R Walsh (36), C Clemon for I Walsh (45), L O’Keeffe for L McLoughlin (57), R Walsh for B O’Sullivan (70).

CILL NA MARTRA: P Ó Riordáin; A Ó hUidhir, G Ó Mocháin, F Ó Faoláin; D Ó Conaill, S Ó Fóirréidh, C Ó Fóirréidh; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe; F Ó hÉalaithe, C Ó Duinnín, D Ó Duinnín; D Ó húrdail, M Ó Deasúna, M Ó Duinnín. 

Subs: C Mac Lochlainn for G Ó Mocháin (inj)(14), S Ó Duinnín for M Ó Duinnín (42), C Ó Meachair for M Ó Deasúna (50), J Mac Cárthaigh for D Ó húrdail (58), M Ó Deasúna for J Mac Cárthaigh 70).

Referee: J Bermingham (Bride Rovers)

