Sarsfields Cillian Long breaks Midleton hearts as his last-gasp free wins an epic U15 division four hurling championship final

Sarsfields 3-14

Midleton 3-13

SARSFIELDS defeated Midleton in the Rebel Óg U15 division 4 hurling championship final at Castlemartyr on Saturday afternoon following an epic encounter.

An injury-time pointed free from Cillian Long broke Midleton hearts as the game looked certain to go to extra-time with the sides level at 3-13 each.

This was a decider between two second-teams and it was a compelling game for the duration of the hour.

Martin O'Brien, Rebel Og presents the trophy to Sarsfields' captain Tom O'Flynn after defeating Midleton in the Rebel Og, under 15 division 4 hurling championship final at Castlemartyr. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

These sides met just six weeks ago in the group stages, Midleton edging it that day by five points.

This final was a fine game of hurling, there was many top performers on both sides, Cillian Long was accurate for Sarsfields at corner-forward, while Cormac Fennessy was impressive at centre-forward, while, Ryan Fitzsimmons drove on his Midleton team from midfield, Patrick O’Dowd stood out in the forward area, among many others.

The teams shared the first four points inside five minutes, before Midleton scored two points on the bounce from Tomás Geary and Fitzgerald. Both sides had a couple of wides, until Sars hit 1-1 in a minute, Fennessy with a brilliant finish following a powerful run.

The Magpies landed two points to level the game after the first-quarter, 1-3 to 0-6.

Sarsfields' Tom O'Flynn celebrates his goal and his sides third with Eoin Considine against Midleton in the Rebel Og under 15 division 4 hurling championship final at Castlemartyr. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

There was very little to separate the Imokilly rivals, Sars held a slender 1-6 to 0-7, after 25 minutes, with Long landing a couple of great points for the Riverstown based team.

The teams exchanged points, until the Magpies levelled the game, courtesy of Ryan Fitzsimmons and Fitzgerald, 1-7 to 0-10 at the break.

Sars started the second-half brightly with points from Adam Naughton and a Long free, before Fitzsimmons converted a free for the team in black and white.

Sars then took a firm grip on the game with 1-2 with-out reply, Cathal Kelly with the goal, 2-11 to 0-11 after the third-quarter. Midleton rallied and scored 2-1 in five minutes, Daniel Donovan and O’Dowd with the important green flags, as they now led in the game.

The teams were level once more when Sars sub Eoin Considine pointed, 2-12 each after 51 minutes.

The sides exchanged points as teams were deadlocked heading into injury-time.

It was a frantic injury-time, Sars scored a great goal from Tom O’Flynn only for Jake Kirby to reply at the other end, with a goal.

Sarsfields' players Adam Naughton and Derry Crowley celebrate after defeating Midleton in the Rebel Og under 15 division 4 hurling championship final at Castlemartyr. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The game was destined for extra-time, both sides had chances to win the game, but when a foul was committed on the 65 metre line, Sarsfields had the chance to win the game.

Long, accurate throughout, duly delivered, as the ball went straight over the bar.

The final whistle sounded soon after, as Sars won an epic encounter and set off scenes of wild celebration.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Long 0-8 (0-6f), C Fennessy 1-2, T O’Flynn 1-1, C Kelly 1-0, E Considine 0-1, A Naughton 0-1, R Dennehy 0-1.

Scorers for Midleton: R Fitzsimmons 0-8 (0-5), D Donovan 1-1, P O’Dowd 1-1, C Fitzgerald 0-2, T Geary 0-1, J Kirby 1-0.

Sarsfields: C McCarthy; B Murphy, D Pomeroy, I Barrett; D Crowley, S Sheehan, O Hurley; T O’Flynn, A Twomey; R Dennehy, C Fennessy, A Naughton; C Mohally, C Kelly, C Long.

Subs: E Considine for C Mohally (h-t), C Ryan for C Kelly (54).

Midleton: D Lester; B Troy, T Fleming, R Hynes; S Dunlea, N Cahill, L Riordan; J Moran, R Fitzsimmons; P O’Dowd, D Donovan, T Geary; C Fitzgerald, J Kirby, M McGrath.

Subs: J Carey for M McGrath (h-t).

Referee: Jim Daly (Youghal).