Corkbeg show their prowess for the spot to beat Temple on penalties

Temple United A 2

Corkbeg 2

(Corkbeg won 4-2 on pens aet)

IT took extra time and then penalties before Corkbeg booked their spot in the second round of the FAI Junior Cup following their 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Temple A after it was 2-2 at Temple Park.

But, what an extraordinary start we saw to the game.

With just seconds in, dallying in the Beg defence allowed Adam Ricken a chance to poke home with ease to hand Temple an amazing start.

However, it was short-lived as four minutes later, Darragh O’Mahony combined with Ryan O’Regan before slamming home from a tight angle to restore parity again.

Then, Temple should have nosed in front when Adam Ricken played in Leon Harris, but the winger drilled straight at Corkbeg’s keeper.

Minutes later, Temple came close again – this time it was Leon Harris who saw his header from Steven Ricken’s pass, loop on to the bar before going over.

A decent run from Dean Stanton followed which saw his final effort touch off Alan Horgan before going narrowly out for a corner.

At the other end, Chris Corcoran had to be alert to touch out for a corner from Ryan O’Regan’s fizzing effort.

Temple A's Ross Stanton in possession as Corkbeg's Darragh O'Mahony closes in - in the action at Temple Park.

And when Corcoran was in action again soon afterwards, he was forced to collect at the second time of asking from Shane Bennett’s low effort.

The Beg were going through a good phase at this point and from Ciaran Murphy’s free kick, Jamie O’Hanlon failed to keep his header on target while unattended near the far post.

Then, it took a terrific tackle by Jordan Morrissey to deny Alan Hogan a goal-scoring opportunity near the edge of the box.

Morrissey came close himself when his header from a corner went narrowly over at the other end.

Just before the break, a great chance fell for Temple when Adam Ricken played a lovely ball on for Ross Stanton, but the winger fired straight at Manning.

Then, Temple lost the services of Dean Stanton after being sent off with just a minute to the interval.

After coming on as a second half substitute, Sean Ricken nearly made his mark when Manning parried his forceful effort out for a corner in the opening minutes.

From the ensuing corner, Craig Williams headed over while unattended.

And after Manning held on to a decent low effort from Adam Ricken, Alan Hogan, looked for the probing Ryan O’Regan with a low cross, but Chris Corcoran was quickly down to smother the threat.

Play soon shifted to the other end and Ross Stanton was unlucky to see his glancing header from Leon Harris’ corner whistle inches wide.

Both sides were going for it now and at the other end, Tariq Tynan headed his effort narrowly wide from Bobby Donoghue’s cross.

A great ball from Sean Ricken reached Leon Harris, but over elaboration caused the chance to evaporate.

Temple A's Leon Harris comes away with possession over Corkbeg's Ryan O'Regan in the action at Temple Park.

Then, Corkbeg were reduced to ten men following the sending off of Alan Horgan around the 70th minute.

Temple took the lead two minutes later when Ross Stanton headed into the corner from a free kick, but one minute later, it was back to honours even again when Tariq Tynan fed Alan Hogan who found the far corner with a terrific finish.

It was all happening now and when Corkbeg were awarded a penalty five minute later, Temple went down to ten men after Jordan Morrissey was shown his marching orders by referee Graham Duffy, but from the spot, Shane Bennett struck his penalty well over the bar.

Chances fell for both sides over the two periods of extra time, but Corkbeg proved more accurate with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory in the end.

Temple United A:Chris Corcoran, Kieran Joseph Barry, Stuart McSweeney, Jordan Morrissey, Eric O’Halloran, Mauricio Cordova, Ross Stanton, Steven Ricken, Adam Ricken, Dean Stanton and Leon Harris.

Subs: Sean Ricken and Craig Williams for Steven Ricken and Mauricio Cordova (half-time), Adam Heffernan for Kieran Joseph Barry (84).

Corkbeg: John Manning, Ciaran Murphy, Alan Horgan, Keelan Kennedy, Chris Cotter, Dylan O’Neill, Shane Bennett, Darragh O’Mahony, Ryan O’Regan, Alan Hogan and Jamie O’Hanlon.

Subs: Bobby Donoghue for Darragh O’Mahony (58), Tariq Tynan for Jamie O’Hanlon (65), Jordan Tynan for Ryan O’Regan (87), Aaron Berry for Shane Bennett (100).

Referee: Graham Duffy.