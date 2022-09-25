Three in a row for impressive Dromtarriffe in the Duhallow JAHC championship

Dromtarriffe 1-26

Banteer 1-13

DROMTARRIFFE cemented their name as Duhallow’s finest on retaining the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer JAHC from challengers Banteer in the Meelin staging on Sunday afternoon.

Few could argue with the outcome, the reigning champions performed with an intensity and purpose that ultimately proved too much for Banteer to cope.

Credit to the losers on remaining in touch yet as the contest aged, they struggled to contain Dromtarriffe’s more attractive hurling to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Early on, the sides were evenly matched, Banteer captain Richard O’Connor nudged the challengers ahead only for Stephen Coyne to answer for the champions. Indeed there was separating the close neighbours, Dromtarriffe points matched by David Murphy and Denis Roche to square up matters for the fourth occasion.

Dromtarriffe's Michael O'Brien receives the man of the match award from Eamon Tarrant after his side's victory in the Duhallow JAHC Final. Picture John Tarrant

Steadily, Dromtarriffe increased the tempo, Coyne and Tomás Howard split the uprights for a 0-7 to 0-4 advantage. Solid performances all around, man of the match Michael O’Brien, Jack Murphy and Jamie Kelleher were at the heart of Dromtarriffe’s defensive work, well supported by Daniel O’Keeffe, Coyne and the Howard brothers.

That allowed Dromtarriffe to remain slicker, Gavin O’Keeffe pointed before a sweeping move saw O’Keeffe place Darren O’Connor for a cracking goal. Banteer required a response, Denis Roche broke a barren 15 minute spell with a point that reduced the leeway 1-12 to 0-8 at the interval.

The signs were ominous for Banteer yet they restarted in a state of urgency and drew encouragement with a smashing David Murphy point.

Still Dromtarriffe continued to express themselves, bossing the possession and territorial stakes, Banteer ‘keeper Kevin Roche saved splendidly from Tomás Howard before Howard pointed the resultant ’65.

And in terms of scoring, Dromtarriffe ruled the roost, Howard adding three points for a clear 1-16 to 0-11 grip at the three quarter mark. Indeed Dromtarriffe became relentless in everything they did, substitutes Mark O’Connor and Brandon Murphy putting their names on the scoresheet.

In fairness, Banteer never relented, gaining some consolation from a Philpott goal deep into injury time. However there was no stopping Dromtarriffe, team captain Jack Murphy lifting the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup much to the delight of supporters.

Dromtarriffe captain Jack Murphy raises aloft the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup after victory in the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC Final. Picture John Tarrant

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: T Howard 0-10 (0-3f, 0-1’65), S Coyne (0-4), D O’Connor (1-1), E Murphy (0-3), M O’Connor (0-3), G O’Keeffe (0-2), S Howard, D O’Keeffe, B Murphy 0-1 each.

Banteer: L Philpott 1-2(0-1f, 0-1’65 , D Roche 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1’65) , D Murphy (0-3), R O’Connor, A Coughlan, K Sexton, D McAulliffe 0-1 each.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; K Cremin, M O'Brien, R Daly; J Kelleher, J Murphy, M O'Gorman; S Howard, D O'Keeffe; E Murphy, S Coyne, T Howard, G O’Keeffe, D O'Connor, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: B Murphy for S Howard, M O’Connor for D O’Connor, A Daly for R Daly, S Ahern for G O’Keeffe.

BANTEER: K Roche; B Withers, K Sexton, C Coughlan; A Coughlan, R O’Connor, J McAulliffe; C Shine, D Kearney; D McAulliffe, K Tarrant, T Sexton; D Roche, L Philpott, D Murphy.

Subs: D Wilson for D Kearney, R O’Connell for C Shine, C O’Keeffe for T Sexton.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket).