Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 19:00

Three in a row for impressive Dromtarriffe in the Duhallow JAHC championship

Three in a row for impressive Dromtarriffe in the Duhallow JAHC championship

Dromtarriffe thrilled to complete a hat trick of E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC titles. Picture John Tarrant

John Tarrant

Dromtarriffe 1-26

Banteer 1-13 

DROMTARRIFFE cemented their name as Duhallow’s finest on retaining the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer JAHC from challengers Banteer in the Meelin staging on Sunday afternoon.

Few could argue with the outcome, the reigning champions performed with an intensity and purpose that ultimately proved too much for Banteer to cope. 

Credit to the losers on remaining in touch yet as the contest aged, they struggled to contain Dromtarriffe’s more attractive hurling to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Early on, the sides were evenly matched, Banteer captain Richard O’Connor nudged the challengers ahead only for Stephen Coyne to answer for the champions. Indeed there was separating the close neighbours, Dromtarriffe points matched by David Murphy and Denis Roche to square up matters for the fourth occasion.

Dromtarriffe's Michael O'Brien receives the man of the match award from Eamon Tarrant after his side's victory in the Duhallow JAHC Final. Picture John Tarrant
Dromtarriffe's Michael O'Brien receives the man of the match award from Eamon Tarrant after his side's victory in the Duhallow JAHC Final. Picture John Tarrant

Steadily, Dromtarriffe increased the tempo, Coyne and Tomás Howard split the uprights for a 0-7 to 0-4 advantage. Solid performances all around, man of the match Michael O’Brien, Jack Murphy and Jamie Kelleher were at the heart of Dromtarriffe’s defensive work, well supported by Daniel O’Keeffe, Coyne and the Howard brothers.

That allowed Dromtarriffe to remain slicker, Gavin O’Keeffe pointed before a sweeping move saw O’Keeffe place Darren O’Connor for a cracking goal. Banteer required a response, Denis Roche broke a barren 15 minute spell with a point that reduced the leeway 1-12 to 0-8 at the interval.

The signs were ominous for Banteer yet they restarted in a state of urgency and drew encouragement with a smashing David Murphy point. 

Still Dromtarriffe continued to express themselves, bossing the possession and territorial stakes, Banteer ‘keeper Kevin Roche saved splendidly from Tomás Howard before Howard pointed the resultant ’65.

And in terms of scoring, Dromtarriffe ruled the roost, Howard adding three points for a clear 1-16 to 0-11 grip at the three quarter mark. Indeed Dromtarriffe became relentless in everything they did, substitutes Mark O’Connor and Brandon Murphy putting their names on the scoresheet.

In fairness, Banteer never relented, gaining some consolation from a Philpott goal deep into injury time. However there was no stopping Dromtarriffe, team captain Jack Murphy lifting the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup much to the delight of supporters.

Dromtarriffe captain Jack Murphy raises aloft the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup after victory in the E Tarrant &amp; Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC Final. Picture John Tarrant
Dromtarriffe captain Jack Murphy raises aloft the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup after victory in the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC Final. Picture John Tarrant

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: T Howard 0-10 (0-3f, 0-1’65), S Coyne (0-4), D O’Connor (1-1), E Murphy (0-3), M O’Connor (0-3), G O’Keeffe (0-2), S Howard, D O’Keeffe, B Murphy 0-1 each.

Banteer: L Philpott 1-2(0-1f, 0-1’65 , D Roche 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1’65) , D Murphy (0-3), R O’Connor, A Coughlan, K Sexton, D McAulliffe 0-1 each.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; K Cremin, M O'Brien, R Daly; J Kelleher, J Murphy, M O'Gorman; S Howard, D O'Keeffe; E Murphy, S Coyne, T Howard, G O’Keeffe, D O'Connor, C O’Callaghan. 

Subs: B Murphy for S Howard, M O’Connor for D O’Connor, A Daly for R Daly, S Ahern for G O’Keeffe.

BANTEER: K Roche; B Withers, K Sexton, C Coughlan; A Coughlan, R O’Connor, J McAulliffe; C Shine, D Kearney; D McAulliffe, K Tarrant, T Sexton; D Roche, L Philpott, D Murphy. 

Subs: D Wilson for D Kearney, R O’Connell for C Shine, C O’Keeffe for T Sexton.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket).

More in this section

Scotland v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B John Egan: “It’s just a disappointing one to take” 
World Rowing Championships 2022 - Day 8 Latest: Another rowing medal for Ireland as Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde win bronze at Worlds
Glasgow City v Brondby - UEFA Women's Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Petershill Park Cork soccer star Clare Shine announces her retirement
#cork gaa
<p>Jessica Ross (Clandeboye) and Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) winners of the Irish Men’s and Women's Mid-Amateur Open Championships 2022 at Blainroe Golf Club, Wicklow, Co. Wicklow, Ireland on Sunday 25th September 2022. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Golffile All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit (© Golffile | Thos Caffrey)</p>

Douglas golfer Peter O'Keeffe wins the Irish Men's Mid-Amateur championship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more