Ireland U21s held at home by Israel in European Championship qualifier

Ireland 1 Israel 1

IT'S all square after the first leg between the Republic of Ireland and Israeli in their fight for a place in next summer’s U21 European Championships.

After Idan Gorno made it 1-0 just before the half-time whistle, a corner from Cork-man Tyreik Wright was headed in by Evan Ferguson to level up the tie.

The Boys in Green will now travel to Israel knowing that just one goal will send them through to their first-ever U21 European Championships.

Jim Crawford started with a 3-5-2 formation with, Wright and Aaron Connolly playing as wing-backs. This was a defensive move that led to Israel dominating the opening 10 minutes in Tallaght.

The visitors, despite their possession, tried to use long balls into the box as a way of breaking down the Irish. Everything that was sent forward was headed away by Youghal native Jake O’Brien. The centre-back was also in the right place to deal with a through ball from Gil Cohen that was intended for Idan Gorno.

That was followed by a clever run from Osher Davida that carried him into the box. He beat Joe Hodge, who sprinted forward, and clipped the ball from the winger’s path just as he went to run into space.

Ireland pushed up after weathering the Israeli storm, and their first ball into the box was a cross from Lee O’Connor. This was knocked away and Wright won possession back for his country. A succession of passes ensured and this accumulated with a shot from Connolly grazing the outside of the post.

It was a moment that silenced Tallaght, and the winger’s second attempt was the product of a pass from O’Connor. Connolly steadied himself just inside the area and his effort spun inches wide of the target.

Ireland were firmly in control and Israel were pushed right back into their own half. The next time the visitors threatened, a deep cross from Davida was tipped out for a corner by Brian Maher and this barely fussed the Irish defence.

A good passage of play starting with Joe Hodge on the left side of the pitch led to the midfielder sending the ball to Ferguson. The forward put it to Connolly’s feet and he dinked the ball to Will Smallbone and his strike from outside the area was palmed out for a corner by Daniel Peretz.

Ireland failed to do anything with the set piece and two minutes later, Israel won a free-kick.

Mohammed Kna'an’s ball in was saved by Maher and the rebound was scrambled away by the Irish defence.

It was all going according to plan until the 45th minute. The Irish goalkeeper missed Davida’s corner and Gorno headed in to give his side the lead.

Ireland began the second half with a diagonal ball from O’Brien that found Wright on the left flank and the winger was fouled. Wright sent a free-kick to the penalty spot and it was headed over by Eiran Cashin.

The defender got on the end of another ball in at the 62nd minute and this also went wide.

The general feeling at this point was that a goal was coming from a set piece. This is exactly what happened when a corner from Wright met Ferguson inside the area. The forward from Brighton and Hove Albion knocked the ball down and in with no resistance.

Wright’s next touch saw him put Smallbone into space and the midfielder’s cross went to Connolly. He flicked the ball down towards goal and Peretz caught this with ease.

Ireland had the momentum, and they were handed a huge boost in the 80th minute after Stav Lemkin bundled over Connolly on the edge of the penalty area. The Israeli defender was sent off and a free-kick was given, which Smallbone sent into Peretz’s hands.

There was four minutes of injury time and that was when it became about not losing. Apart from a shot from Connolly, the game trickled out. It’s now all square going into the second leg in Israel next Tuesday.

Jake O'Brien with his nephew, three-month-old Beau Summerton, after the UEFA European U21 Championship play-off. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

IRELAND: Brian Maher; Lee O’Connor, Jake O’Brien, Joe Redmond, Eiran Cashin, Joe Hodge, Conor Coventry, Tyreik Wright, Will Smallbone, Ryan Connolly, Evan Ferguson.

Subs: Dawson Devoy for Joe Hodge 72, Ademipo Odibeko for Evan Ferguson 79, Festy Ebosele for Tyreik Wright 83.

ISRAEL: Daniel Peretz; Stav Lemkin, Gil Cohen, Ziv Morgan, El-Yam Kancepolsky, Roi Herman, Ido Shahar, Oscar Gloukh, Mohammed Kna'an, Osher Davida, Idan Gorno.

Subs: Hisham Layous and Karm Jaber for Mohammed Kna'an and Roi Herman 60, Zohar Zasno and Yoav Hofmeister for Osher Davida and El Yam Kancepolsky 79.

Referee: Dario Bel.